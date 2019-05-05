Supercars stars back Perth night event

Supercars great Jamie Whincup believes the carnival atmosphere of this weekend's Perth night race event is a winner.

Barbagallo Raceway became the second Australian venue in 21 years to host a race under lights on Saturday night following last year's event at Sydney Motorsports Park and Whincup thinks the format ticks the boxes for drivers and fans alike.

The seven-time driver's champion likened the atmosphere on the hill the overlooks Barbagallo's back half of the 2.4km circuit to that of a Big Bash Twenty20 cricket match.

"The cars feel twice as fast in the dark," Whincup said.

"We enjoy seeing sparks fly over the bonnet and brakes lighting up, flames, the whole lot. It's great and the hill's packed, it's sort of a Big Bash feel or spectacle.

"Perth suits it really well, it's as close as we get to a high-speed oval in some ways, so this track really suits it."

The official attendance for the three-day event was 31,160 - up from last year's 25,333 crowd figure.

Defending champion McLaughlin, who continued a dominant season with his eighth win of the year in Saturday's race, echoed Whincup's thoughts.

He hoped the night-time concept could be taken to other circuits where possible.

"It's a good thing if it works well," the New Zealander said.

"You can light up the places easily at a smaller track like Perth, it's kind of like a stadium which is very cool.

"It adds a bit of spice to the event. I'm open to racing more at night but I also understand the complications to light up a circuit."