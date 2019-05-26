Another DJR one-two at Winton Supercars

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin has joined an exclusive club of drivers with 10 or more race wins in a season after leading home a DJR Team Penske one-two at Winton in Victoria.

McLaughlin stretched his championship lead to 244 points with Sunday afternoon's wire-to-wire win, his 10th from 14 races in 2019.

Teammate - and main championship rival - Fabian Coulthard came home second in DJR Team Penske's sixth one-two finish of a dominant season.

Jamie Whincup finished third but, until a late safety car tightened up the field, he was trailing the two Fords by about 11 seconds as they charged off into the distance.

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver's podium, keeping out David Reynolds and Lee Holdsworth, lifts him up to fifth on the championship standings ahead of Chaz Mostert.

Ford driver Mostert, who finished second in Saturday's race, twice went off the track in the opening laps and fell to the back of the field.

He went on a charge at the end to finish 10th but it wasn't enough to prevent Whincup leaping him above him in the standings.

Sunday's win capped another near-perfect weekend for McLaughlin, who won Saturday's race and claimed Sunday's pole position with a lap record in qualifying.

It means the New Zealander joins Craig Lowndes, Jamie Whincup, Mark Skaife, Garth Tander, Marcos Ambrose and Glenn Seton as the only drivers to win 10 or more races in one season.

"The car's were just ridiculously good ... excited for the future," McLaughlin told Fox Sports.

The victory also means McLaughlin eclipses his career-best tally of nine race victories from his 2018 championship-winning season.

With 18 races still to go in this year's series, Lowndes' 1996 record of 16 victories in a season is surely under threat.

The championship's next stop will be the Darwin Triple Crown from June 14-16 at Hidden Valley Raceway.

MOST WINS IN A SUPERCARS SEASON (10 or more):

* 16: Craig Lowndes (1996)

* 15: Jamie Whincup (2008), Mark Skaife (2002), Garth Tander (2007)

* 14: Lowndes (1998), Whincup (2014)

* 12: Skaife (1999), Whincup (2012)

* 11: Marcos Ambrose (2004), Whincup (2009, 2013)

* 10: Scott McLaughlin (2019), Glenn Seton (1997), Lowndes (2000), Whincup (2011).