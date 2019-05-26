McLaughlin on pole at Winton Supercars

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin's 2019 dominance continues with the Ford driver securing pole position for Sunday's 200km race at Winton.

The DJR Team Penske star clocked a one minute and 18.5233 seconds lap to claim his ninth pole position of the season.

McLaughlin's time eclipses Chaz Mostert's 1:18.7603 lap record from 2016 and puts him in the box seat to make it a weekend double after winning Saturday's 120km race.

Teammate Fabian Coulthard, who tangled with McLaughlin in the opening lap on Saturday, will start from second after clocking a 1:19.0520.

Holden pair Jamie Whincup (1:19.1049) and David Reynolds (1:19.1173) are behind the DJR Team Penske duo in third and fourth spots on the grid.

Ford's Mostert, who claimed pole on Saturday, will start fifth.

It was a difficult qualifying run for Whincup's Red Bull Holden Racing Team stablemate Shane Van Gisbergen.

The New Zealander is battling an eye infection and will start from 13th after struggling for pace throughout Sunday's qualifying.

Chris Pither will start from 25th position after being drafted in by Garry Rogers Motorsport with Richie Stanaway succumbing to a neck injury.

Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 1.45pm.