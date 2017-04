Tim Keown reports on former North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's rise from obscurity to being a top NFL draft prospect.

On April 20, 1986, Michael Jordan scores an NBA-record 63 points in the Bulls' overtime loss to the Celtics at Boston Garden.

Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser ponder Tiger Woods' future in golf after another surgery.

