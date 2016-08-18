In the 11th inning and the game tied 3-3, Steven Wells Jr. makes a spectacular throw from right field to stop Notre Dame from scoring the go-ahead run.
After a fan grabbed a fair ball and gave it to a kid, a Braves security guard ejected the fan and took the ball away from the kid.
In the next episode of Canvas, Kobe Bryant looks at the Warriors' rare style and how it breaks down their opponents.
