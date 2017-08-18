In the opening round of the Little League World Series, Joey Gray hits his first grand slam to put California on the board over Washington.
Jameis Winston knows that losing can be contagious, and he's looking to bring back a winning environment for both his teammates and Tampa Bay fans.
Dave Bresnahan of the 1987 Williamsport Bills managed to pull off a hidden ball trick that is still talked about today. Check out how he did it.
