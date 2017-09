A Harvard degree and a successful job as a Wall Street trader wasn't enough for Michael Hirsch, whose lifelong dream was to play for Michigan.

The Knicks and Thunder have agreed to a deal that will send Carmelo Anthony to Oklahoma City, forming a formidable trio alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

ABOUT COOKIES

We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.

OK