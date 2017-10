Tom Rinaldi explores the special connection between a 10-year-old football player, nicknamed the Dutch Destroyer, and Eagles QB Carson Wentz.

Eddie Jackson picks up a fumble and returns it 75 yards for a Chicago touchdown. He follows it up with a 76-yard interception return for another score.

