Dave McMenamin details how Dwyane Wade's tumultuous stint with the Cavaliers impacted his relationship with LeBron James.

LeBron James turns the ball over six times, and gets swatted twice by friend Dwyane Wade as the Cavaliers remain winless in Miami since January 25, 2010.

