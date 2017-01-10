STORRS, Conn. -- Top-ranked Connecticut takes on No. 20 South Florida on Tuesday in Hartford. With a victory, the Huskies will tie their own NCAA Division I record for consecutive wins at 90.

In typical UConn fashion, the Huskies remain focused on the task at hand rather than the prospect of tying (and surpassing) a historic run. But they are at least -- finally -- talking about the streak after securing their 89th victory last week.

"We understand that we have an opportunity to do something special," junior guard Kia Nurse said Monday. "We've said it, but we try not to focus on it. Tomorrow is a game that we want to win. It's not about the streak right now for us, but the chance to make history is incredible and something a lot of people dream of."

UConn won 90 straight games from 2008-2010 to set the mark for D-I men's and women's basketball.

The Huskies won an unprecedented fourth consecutive national championship in April and opened this season at No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason rankings. Less than a month into the season, they had taken over No. 1.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma doesn't see his players caving to the pressures of rewriting the record books.

"They seem to be fine, that's the impression that I get," Auriemma said. "I don't see them being nervous about it or anxious about it."

Sophomore Katie Lou Samuelson said the team has come together around the moment, but doesn't want it to become a distraction.

"We addressed it as a team, and it's something we all want to accomplish," said Samuelson, UConn's leading scorer at 20.1 points per game. "It will be exciting if we get the chance to do it, but we know that we have to go into each game focused on the task ahead. We've had so much success this year because we haven't thought about it at all. We've just got to keep going one day at a time."

Either way, the season doesn't stop Tuesday night.

"Whether we win tomorrow against South Florida or we lose, we got work to do," Auriemma said.

If UConn wins Tuesday to keep the streak intact, the Huskies would take aim at No. 91 on Saturday at SMU (ESPN3, 3 p.m. ET).