UConn's winning streak: By the numbers

The Connecticut women's basketball team is one win shy of its 100th consecutive victory. The Huskies can reach the milestone on Big Monday. Until then, we take a look at the streak by the numbers.
1: Game tied at halftime (34-34, Dec. 7, 2016, at Notre Dame)
2: Triple-doubles (Kiah Stokes on Jan. 28, 2015, and Gabby Williams on Jan. 24, 2017)
3: Games played as the lower-ranked team
4: AP top-two matchups
5: Active Division I players who have beaten UConn: Stanford's Karlie Samuelson, Kaylee Johnson, Briana Roberson and Erica McCall (Brittany McPhee was on the Cardinal roster but did not play) and Baylor's Alexis Prince
6: Margin of victory vs. Maryland (Dec. 29, 2016)
7: Players to average double-digit points per game
8: Games vs. East Carolina (most frequent opponent during streak)
9: 60-point wins
10: Games scoring 100 points
11: Neutral-site games played in Connecticut
12: NCAA tournament wins
13: Conferences faced
14: Mississippi State 3-pointers attempted on March 26, 2016 (most opponent 3-point attempts without a make during streak)
15: Blocks, a streak high (Jan. 18, 2015, and Jan. 23, 2016)
16: Weeks outside AP No. 1 spot
17: Games at XL Center
18: Players to appear in a game
19: Most points allowed to an individual in an NCAA tournament game (Lashann Higgs and Ariel Atkins each scored 19 points for Texas on March 28, 2016)
20: Highest rank of conference opponent faced (South Florida)
21: Points scored before SMU made its first basket in UConn's 91st win
22: Length of South Carolina's win streak before it lost to UConn on Feb. 9, 2015
23: Date in November 2014 when the streak began with a win over Creighton
24: Fewest points allowed during streak (Nov. 28, 2014, and Feb. 28, 2015)
25: Wins in the month of January
26: Months since UConn's last loss
28: Napheesa Collier's career high in points (Nov. 14, 2016)
29: Different cities
30: Jersey number worn by Breanna Stewart
31: Kia Nurse's minutes in her first career start (the first game of the streak)
32: Team assists vs. Tulsa (Feb. 5, 2017), a streak high
33: Approximate drive time (in minutes) from the UConn campus in Storrs, Connecticut, to XL Center in Hartford
34: Katie Lou Samuelson's points (Jan. 17, 2017), the most by a UConn player during the streak
35: Length of Notre Dame's home win streak, which was snapped by UConn on Dec. 7, 2017
37: Games played by Katie Lou Samuelson in her freshman season (she missed the NCAA championship with a broken foot)
38: Different opponents
39: Average margin of victory (plus-38.7 PPG differential)
40: Margin of victory in record-setting 91st consecutive win at SMU
41: Most points scored in any quarter (March 19, 2016)
42: Opposing head coaches
43: Rebounds in 2016 national championship vs. Syracuse
44: SMU rebounds on Jan. 14, 2017, (the most UConn allowed to an unranked team)
45: Most field goals made in a game during streak (Jan. 20, 2016, vs. UCF)
46: Florida State's missed field goal attempts (26 of 72) in UConn's smallest margin of victory (Nov. 14, 2016)
47: Games played outside the state of Connecticut
48: Largest road win over a nonconference opponent (Nov. 30, 2015)
49: Notre Dame field goal percentage (Dec. 5, 2015), the highest opponent field goal percentage during the streak
50: Games vs. unranked American Athletic Conference opponents
51: Points allowed in 2016 NCAA title game (April 5, 2016)
52: Point differential vs. Robert Morris in first round of 2016 NCAA tournament (March 19, 2016)
53: Games in which Gabby Williams scored in double figures
54: Wins vs. American Athletic Conference
55: Most second-half points in an NCAA tournament game (March 21, 2016)
56: Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson and Morgan Tuck combined points in last career game
57: Crystal Dangerfield field goal percentage (8 of 14) off the bench vs. Baylor (Nov. 17, 2016)
58: Total margin of victory in AP top-two matchups
59: Rebounds vs. Charleston (Nov. 28, 2014), a streak high
60: Largest margin of victory in an NCAA tournament game (March 26, 2016)
61: Margin of victory in win over College of Charleston, the second game of the streak and the first of nine 60-point wins
63: Fewest points scored (vs. Notre Dame, April 7, 2015)
64: Largest scoring margin through three quarters (March 26, 2016)
65: Largest margin of victory (Jan. 25, 2015, and Jan. 10, 2017)
66: Gabby Williams NCAA tournament points
67: Games Saniya Chong played off the bench
68: Games Breanna Stewart, Morgan Tuck, and Moriah Jefferson all appeared in
69: Games in which Breanna Stewart, Katie Lou Samuelson, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis or Moriah Jefferson held at least a share of the team lead in scoring
71: Points scored by starters in most recent game at XL Center (Jan. 28, 2017)
72: Games with a 20-point scorer
73: Starts by Breanna Stewart
74: Minutes Gabby Williams played in the 2016 NCAA tournament before making first start in title game
75: UConn's win streak entering 2016-17 season
76: Most field goal attempts (Nov. 22, 2016)
77: Natalie Butler height in inches (at 6-foot-5, she is the tallest UConn player to appear during the streak)
78: Driving distance (in miles) between University of Connecticut and Bridgeport, Connecticut (2016 NCAA Tournament Regional host)
79: Offensive rebounds by Natalie Butler
80: Points from top-six scorers in 2016 national championship win vs. Syracuse
81: Most points allowed (Dec. 5, 2015, and Dec. 29, 2016)
82: Points per game vs. ranked opponents (82.2)
83: Games with double-digit lead at halftime
84: Primary interstate connecting Storrs, Connecticut, to Hartford (sites of UConn home games)
85: Games in Eastern time zone
86: Games in which the Huskies outrebounded their opponents
87: Points scored in win over No. 1 South Carolina, the only top-ranked team UConn faced during the streak
88: Difference between Breanna Stewart's block total and that of the next-closest teammate (Kiah Stokes) during the streak
89: Points per game in American Athletic Conference tournament games (89.0)
90: Length of UConn's first NCAA-record win streak, which it matched on Jan. 10, 2017
91: Points scored vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (Dec. 5, 2015), the most the Fighting Irish allowed in regulation during UConn's streak
92: Length of the North Carolina women's soccer win streak from 1990-94, which UConn tied Jan. 17
93: Combined point margin in Final Four and championship games (four games)
94: Combined assists in three 30-assist games
95: Most combined rebounds (Jan. 14, 2017: UConn 51, SMU 44)
96: Napheesa Collier steals
97: Double-digit wins during the streak
98: Games shooting at least 40 percent from the field
99: Games played by Kia Nurse & Gabby Williams