UConn's winning streak: By the numbers

The Connecticut women's basketball team is one win shy of its 100th consecutive victory. The Huskies can reach the milestone on Big Monday. Until then, we take a look at the streak by the numbers.

1: Game tied at halftime (34-34, Dec. 7, 2016, at Notre Dame)

2: Triple-doubles (Kiah Stokes on Jan. 28, 2015, and Gabby Williams on Jan. 24, 2017)

Gabby Williams, right, tallied the fifth triple-double in UConn history on Jan. 24 (16 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists). AP Photo/Gerry Broome

3: Games played as the lower-ranked team

4: AP top-two matchups

5: Active Division I players who have beaten UConn: Stanford's Karlie Samuelson, Kaylee Johnson, Briana Roberson and Erica McCall (Brittany McPhee was on the Cardinal roster but did not play) and Baylor's Alexis Prince

Stanford senior Karlie Samuelson, older sister to UConn sophomore Katie Lou Samuelson, is one of five active college players who have a win over the Huskies on their résumés. Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire

6: Margin of victory vs. Maryland (Dec. 29, 2016)

7: Players to average double-digit points per game

8: Games vs. East Carolina (most frequent opponent during streak)

9: 60-point wins

10: Games scoring 100 points

11: Neutral-site games played in Connecticut

12: NCAA tournament wins

13: Conferences faced

14: Mississippi State 3-pointers attempted on March 26, 2016 (most opponent 3-point attempts without a make during streak)

15: Blocks, a streak high (Jan. 18, 2015, and Jan. 23, 2016)

16: Weeks outside AP No. 1 spot

17: Games at XL Center

18: Players to appear in a game

19: Most points allowed to an individual in an NCAA tournament game (Lashann Higgs and Ariel Atkins each scored 19 points for Texas on March 28, 2016)

20: Highest rank of conference opponent faced (South Florida)

21: Points scored before SMU made its first basket in UConn's 91st win

22: Length of South Carolina's win streak before it lost to UConn on Feb. 9, 2015

23: Date in November 2014 when the streak began with a win over Creighton

24: Fewest points allowed during streak (Nov. 28, 2014, and Feb. 28, 2015)

25: Wins in the month of January

26: Months since UConn's last loss

28: Napheesa Collier's career high in points (Nov. 14, 2016)

29: Different cities

30: Jersey number worn by Breanna Stewart

31: Kia Nurse's minutes in her first career start (the first game of the streak)

32: Team assists vs. Tulsa (Feb. 5, 2017), a streak high

33: Approximate drive time (in minutes) from the UConn campus in Storrs, Connecticut, to XL Center in Hartford

34: Katie Lou Samuelson's points (Jan. 17, 2017), the most by a UConn player during the streak

35: Length of Notre Dame's home win streak, which was snapped by UConn on Dec. 7, 2017

37: Games played by Katie Lou Samuelson in her freshman season (she missed the NCAA championship with a broken foot)

38: Different opponents

39: Average margin of victory (plus-38.7 PPG differential)

40: Margin of victory in record-setting 91st consecutive win at SMU

41: Most points scored in any quarter (March 19, 2016)

42: Opposing head coaches

43: Rebounds in 2016 national championship vs. Syracuse

After outrebounding Syracuse 43-27 in the 2016 title game, UConn celebrated its fourth straight NCAA championship. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

44: SMU rebounds on Jan. 14, 2017, (the most UConn allowed to an unranked team)

45: Most field goals made in a game during streak (Jan. 20, 2016, vs. UCF)

46: Florida State's missed field goal attempts (26 of 72) in UConn's smallest margin of victory (Nov. 14, 2016)

47: Games played outside the state of Connecticut

48: Largest road win over a nonconference opponent (Nov. 30, 2015)

49: Notre Dame field goal percentage (Dec. 5, 2015), the highest opponent field goal percentage during the streak

50: Games vs. unranked American Athletic Conference opponents

51: Points allowed in 2016 NCAA title game (April 5, 2016)

52: Point differential vs. Robert Morris in first round of 2016 NCAA tournament (March 19, 2016)

Kia Nurse and UConn beat Robert Morris 101-49 in a first-round NCAA tournament game on March 19, 2016. AP Photo/Jessica Hill

53: Games in which Gabby Williams scored in double figures

54: Wins vs. American Athletic Conference

55: Most second-half points in an NCAA tournament game (March 21, 2016)

56: Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson and Morgan Tuck combined points in last career game

57: Crystal Dangerfield field goal percentage (8 of 14) off the bench vs. Baylor (Nov. 17, 2016)

58: Total margin of victory in AP top-two matchups

59: Rebounds vs. Charleston (Nov. 28, 2014), a streak high

60: Largest margin of victory in an NCAA tournament game (March 26, 2016)

61: Margin of victory in win over College of Charleston, the second game of the streak and the first of nine 60-point wins

63: Fewest points scored (vs. Notre Dame, April 7, 2015)

64: Largest scoring margin through three quarters (March 26, 2016)

65: Largest margin of victory (Jan. 25, 2015, and Jan. 10, 2017)

66: Gabby Williams NCAA tournament points

67: Games Saniya Chong played off the bench

68: Games Breanna Stewart, Morgan Tuck, and Moriah Jefferson all appeared in

69: Games in which Breanna Stewart, Katie Lou Samuelson, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis or Moriah Jefferson held at least a share of the team lead in scoring

71: Points scored by starters in most recent game at XL Center (Jan. 28, 2017)

72: Games with a 20-point scorer

73: Starts by Breanna Stewart

74: Minutes Gabby Williams played in the 2016 NCAA tournament before making first start in title game

75: UConn's win streak entering 2016-17 season

76: Most field goal attempts (Nov. 22, 2016)

77: Natalie Butler height in inches (at 6-foot-5, she is the tallest UConn player to appear during the streak)

78: Driving distance (in miles) between University of Connecticut and Bridgeport, Connecticut (2016 NCAA Tournament Regional host)

A 6-foot-5 center, Natalie Butler is averaging 4.8 rebounds this season. AP Photo/Gail Burton

79: Offensive rebounds by Natalie Butler

80: Points from top-six scorers in 2016 national championship win vs. Syracuse

81: Most points allowed (Dec. 5, 2015, and Dec. 29, 2016)

82: Points per game vs. ranked opponents (82.2)

83: Games with double-digit lead at halftime

84: Primary interstate connecting Storrs, Connecticut, to Hartford (sites of UConn home games)

85: Games in Eastern time zone

86: Games in which the Huskies outrebounded their opponents

87: Points scored in win over No. 1 South Carolina, the only top-ranked team UConn faced during the streak

88: Difference between Breanna Stewart's block total and that of the next-closest teammate (Kiah Stokes) during the streak

89: Points per game in American Athletic Conference tournament games (89.0)

90: Length of UConn's first NCAA-record win streak, which it matched on Jan. 10, 2017

91: Points scored vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (Dec. 5, 2015), the most the Fighting Irish allowed in regulation during UConn's streak

92: Length of the North Carolina women's soccer win streak from 1990-94, which UConn tied Jan. 17

93: Combined point margin in Final Four and championship games (four games)

94: Combined assists in three 30-assist games

95: Most combined rebounds (Jan. 14, 2017: UConn 51, SMU 44)

96: Napheesa Collier steals

97: Double-digit wins during the streak

98: Games shooting at least 40 percent from the field

99: Games played by Kia Nurse & Gabby Williams