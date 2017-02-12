        <
          UConn's winning streak: By the numbers

          12:30 PM ET
          • ESPN Stats & Info

          The Connecticut women's basketball team is one win shy of its 100th consecutive victory. The Huskies can reach the milestone on Big Monday. Until then, we take a look at the streak by the numbers.

          1: Game tied at halftime (34-34, Dec. 7, 2016, at Notre Dame)

          2: Triple-doubles (Kiah Stokes on Jan. 28, 2015, and Gabby Williams on Jan. 24, 2017)

          3: Games played as the lower-ranked team

          4: AP top-two matchups

          5: Active Division I players who have beaten UConn: Stanford's Karlie Samuelson, Kaylee Johnson, Briana Roberson and Erica McCall (Brittany McPhee was on the Cardinal roster but did not play) and Baylor's Alexis Prince

          6: Margin of victory vs. Maryland (Dec. 29, 2016)

          7: Players to average double-digit points per game

          8: Games vs. East Carolina (most frequent opponent during streak)

          9: 60-point wins

          10: Games scoring 100 points

          11: Neutral-site games played in Connecticut

          12: NCAA tournament wins

          13: Conferences faced

          14: Mississippi State 3-pointers attempted on March 26, 2016 (most opponent 3-point attempts without a make during streak)

          15: Blocks, a streak high (Jan. 18, 2015, and Jan. 23, 2016)

          16: Weeks outside AP No. 1 spot

          17: Games at XL Center

          18: Players to appear in a game

          19: Most points allowed to an individual in an NCAA tournament game (Lashann Higgs and Ariel Atkins each scored 19 points for Texas on March 28, 2016)

          20: Highest rank of conference opponent faced (South Florida)

          21: Points scored before SMU made its first basket in UConn's 91st win

          22: Length of South Carolina's win streak before it lost to UConn on Feb. 9, 2015

          23: Date in November 2014 when the streak began with a win over Creighton

          24: Fewest points allowed during streak (Nov. 28, 2014, and Feb. 28, 2015)

          25: Wins in the month of January

          26: Months since UConn's last loss

          28: Napheesa Collier's career high in points (Nov. 14, 2016)

          29: Different cities

          30: Jersey number worn by Breanna Stewart

          31: Kia Nurse's minutes in her first career start (the first game of the streak)

          32: Team assists vs. Tulsa (Feb. 5, 2017), a streak high

          33: Approximate drive time (in minutes) from the UConn campus in Storrs, Connecticut, to XL Center in Hartford

          34: Katie Lou Samuelson's points (Jan. 17, 2017), the most by a UConn player during the streak

          35: Length of Notre Dame's home win streak, which was snapped by UConn on Dec. 7, 2017

          37: Games played by Katie Lou Samuelson in her freshman season (she missed the NCAA championship with a broken foot)

          38: Different opponents

          39: Average margin of victory (plus-38.7 PPG differential)

          40: Margin of victory in record-setting 91st consecutive win at SMU

          41: Most points scored in any quarter (March 19, 2016)

          42: Opposing head coaches

          43: Rebounds in 2016 national championship vs. Syracuse

          44: SMU rebounds on Jan. 14, 2017, (the most UConn allowed to an unranked team)

          45: Most field goals made in a game during streak (Jan. 20, 2016, vs. UCF)

          46: Florida State's missed field goal attempts (26 of 72) in UConn's smallest margin of victory (Nov. 14, 2016)

          47: Games played outside the state of Connecticut

          48: Largest road win over a nonconference opponent (Nov. 30, 2015)

          49: Notre Dame field goal percentage (Dec. 5, 2015), the highest opponent field goal percentage during the streak

          50: Games vs. unranked American Athletic Conference opponents

          51: Points allowed in 2016 NCAA title game (April 5, 2016)

          52: Point differential vs. Robert Morris in first round of 2016 NCAA tournament (March 19, 2016)

          53: Games in which Gabby Williams scored in double figures

          54: Wins vs. American Athletic Conference

          55: Most second-half points in an NCAA tournament game (March 21, 2016)

          56: Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson and Morgan Tuck combined points in last career game

          57: Crystal Dangerfield field goal percentage (8 of 14) off the bench vs. Baylor (Nov. 17, 2016)

          58: Total margin of victory in AP top-two matchups

          59: Rebounds vs. Charleston (Nov. 28, 2014), a streak high

          60: Largest margin of victory in an NCAA tournament game (March 26, 2016)

          61: Margin of victory in win over College of Charleston, the second game of the streak and the first of nine 60-point wins

          63: Fewest points scored (vs. Notre Dame, April 7, 2015)

          64: Largest scoring margin through three quarters (March 26, 2016)

          65: Largest margin of victory (Jan. 25, 2015, and Jan. 10, 2017)

          66: Gabby Williams NCAA tournament points

          67: Games Saniya Chong played off the bench

          68: Games Breanna Stewart, Morgan Tuck, and Moriah Jefferson all appeared in

          69: Games in which Breanna Stewart, Katie Lou Samuelson, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis or Moriah Jefferson held at least a share of the team lead in scoring

          71: Points scored by starters in most recent game at XL Center (Jan. 28, 2017)

          72: Games with a 20-point scorer

          73: Starts by Breanna Stewart

          74: Minutes Gabby Williams played in the 2016 NCAA tournament before making first start in title game

          75: UConn's win streak entering 2016-17 season

          76: Most field goal attempts (Nov. 22, 2016)

          77: Natalie Butler height in inches (at 6-foot-5, she is the tallest UConn player to appear during the streak)

          78: Driving distance (in miles) between University of Connecticut and Bridgeport, Connecticut (2016 NCAA Tournament Regional host)

          79: Offensive rebounds by Natalie Butler

          80: Points from top-six scorers in 2016 national championship win vs. Syracuse

          81: Most points allowed (Dec. 5, 2015, and Dec. 29, 2016)

          82: Points per game vs. ranked opponents (82.2)

          83: Games with double-digit lead at halftime

          84: Primary interstate connecting Storrs, Connecticut, to Hartford (sites of UConn home games)

          85: Games in Eastern time zone

          86: Games in which the Huskies outrebounded their opponents

          87: Points scored in win over No. 1 South Carolina, the only top-ranked team UConn faced during the streak

          88: Difference between Breanna Stewart's block total and that of the next-closest teammate (Kiah Stokes) during the streak

          89: Points per game in American Athletic Conference tournament games (89.0)

          90: Length of UConn's first NCAA-record win streak, which it matched on Jan. 10, 2017

          91: Points scored vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (Dec. 5, 2015), the most the Fighting Irish allowed in regulation during UConn's streak

          92: Length of the North Carolina women's soccer win streak from 1990-94, which UConn tied Jan. 17

          93: Combined point margin in Final Four and championship games (four games)

          94: Combined assists in three 30-assist games

          95: Most combined rebounds (Jan. 14, 2017: UConn 51, SMU 44)

          96: Napheesa Collier steals

          97: Double-digit wins during the streak

          98: Games shooting at least 40 percent from the field

          99: Games played by Kia Nurse & Gabby Williams