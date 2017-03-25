BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- For the 12th straight year, Connecticut is headed to the Elite Eight. The Huskies defeated UCLA 86 -71 Saturday afternoon to move on to Monday's regional final, where they will face No. 10 seed Oregon (ESPN/WatchESPN, 7 p.m. ET).

The win marks UConn coach Geno Auriemma's 112th NCAA tournament victory, tying Pat Summit for most all-time D-I tourney wins for men and women.

The Huskies also extended their NCAA-record winning streak to 110 games.

Editor's Picks Oregon stuns 3-seed Maryland to reach first Elite Eight The Ducks did it again. Behind five players in double figures, No. 10 seed Oregon advanced to its first Elite Eight after upsetting Maryland. The third-seeded Terps failed to hit a 3-pointer.

Confident stars carry Irish, Cardinal to Elite Eight Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale and Stanford's Erica McCall never doubted their abilities -- or that of their teammates -- to win, despite a tough week for the two consistent powerhouses.

Davis, McCowan dominate Sweet 16 in Oklahoma City Baylor has relied on Nina Davis for years, and she delivered again Friday. But Mississippi State has a new star in Teaira McCowan, whose breakout quarter also has the Bulldogs in the Elite Eight. 2 Related

How the game was won: Four players finished in double figures for the Huskies who, after trailing 9-2 to the Bruins in the opening three minutes of play, proceeded to overpower UCLA with a strong shooting display and fast-break offense. UCLA stayed in the game by way of the long ball and Bruins guard Jordin Canada, who finished with 20 points and 11 assists. The Huskies committed 14 turnovers, but the Bruins couldn't cut the deficit to single digits after UConn capped the first quarter with an 11-point lead.

Player of the game: Not to discount the performances of Katie Lou Samuelson, who finished with 15 points and five rebounds, or Gabby Williams, who flirted with a triple-double (17 points, nine rebounds, six assists). But Napheesa Collier secured a double-double just a few minutes into the third quarter and was efficient around the rim and in transition for the Huskies. She finished with 27 points, 14 rebounds and five assists -- all without committing a single turnover.

Turning point: With seven minutes to play in the second quarter, UCLA guard Kelli Hayes hit a 3-pointer to bring the Bruins within 11 points of the Huskies. UConn responded with a six-point run over the course of the next minute: Samuelson hit a layup on a right side drive, freshman Crystal Dangerfield hit an and-1 layin, and Gabby Williams added a layup in transition to extend the Huskies' lead to 17 points. At that point point, the Huskies were up to 47.1 percent shooting from the field (50 percent from 3-point range) after starting the game at 38.5 percent. UConn finished the half at 62.5 percent shooting from the field.

The Huskies extended their NCAA-record winning streak to 110 consecutive games. Up next: No. 10 seed Oregon on Monday in the Elite Eight (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET). David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

Stat of the game: The Huskies limited second-chance points from the Bruins, who attempted 24 3-pointers and opened the door for long rebounds. But UConn outrebounded the Bruins 40-32.

X factor: The Huskies' fast-break offense separated them from the Bruins both on the scoreboard and on the court in the early going. Through the first five minutes of the second quarter, the Huskies led UCLA 11-2 in fast-break points. Whether it was off UCLA turnovers or long rebounds from missed Bruins 3-point attempts, UConn was able to get out on in transition and convert easy layups.

What's next: UConn will take on Oregon, which pulled off yet another tournament upset in its regional semifinal against No. 3 seed Maryland. The Huskies and the Ducks have never met in the NCAA tournament. It will be Oregon's first Elite Eight appearance in program history.