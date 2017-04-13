The San Antonio Stars select Washington's Kelsey Plum first overall in the 2017 WNBA draft and Plum speaks with Holly Rowe immediately after being selected. (2:14)

Guard Kelsey Plum, who set NCAA career and single-season scoring records as a senior this past season for the Washington Huskies, was selected by the San Antonio Stars with the first pick in the WNBA draft Thursday night in New York.

Plum averaged 31.7 points per game this season, shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from three-point range. The Stars, who haven't had a winning season since 2012, explored trading the pick, but decided to stand pat and make Plum part of their future.

The 5-foot-8 Plum is a rarity among No. 1 picks in the WNBA draft as just the fourth to be shorter than 6 feet. She joins 5-9 Sue Bird (2002 by Seattle), 5-8 Lindsey Harding (2007 by Phoenix) and 5-10 Jewell Loyd (2015 by Seattle).