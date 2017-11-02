If former Louisville coach Rick Pitino is looking for a job, UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma says he would be open to hiring him.

"If I had a job opening? Yes," Auriemma said on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast. "Well, I mean, everybody's got baggage. You know, what are you going to do? You know, he did his time. He's serving his sentence. He lost a great, great job. And you know what? So what. That's a life sentence? I don't know, I don't think so."

Rick Pitino is out of a job after coaching at Louisville since 2001. Doug Buffington/Icon Sportswire

Auriemma's response came when he was asked whether he'd hire Pitino if the Hall of Famer called and asked to be an assistant coach under him for a year.

The University of Louisville Athletic Association voted unanimously to fire Pitino in October, despite arguments from lawyers that Pitino had no knowledge of activities alleged in an FBI investigation regarding fraud and corruption in recruiting.

The 65-year-old Pitino had been the head coach at Louisville since 2001. He also coached Kentucky, Providence and Boston University in college and the Celtics and Knicks in the NBA.

Auriemma, 63, has coached UConn since 1985, winning an NCAA record 11 national championships. He's a eight-time Naismith College Coach of the Year.