Counting down the top 25 women's basketball players for 2017-18

Who are the most talented women's college basketball players in the country? From which ones do we expect big things this season? Who are the front-runners for national player of the year? After tallying the votes from Charlie Creme, Graham Hays and Mechelle Voepel, espnW is counting down the best in the nation. Come back each day this week as we add another five honorees.

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire

21. Mercedes Russell, Tennessee, C, 6-foot-6, senior

2016-17: 16.1 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 56.2 field goal percentage

She greatly improved scoring consistency as a junior, including progressing at the free throw line (67.1 percent, up from 54.5 as sophomore). Some thought she might jump to the WNBA. (She was eligible, as she has been in school four years, having sat out 2014-15 with injury.) But Russell stayed to help guide a Tennessee team that has promise but really needs her to lead. -- Mechelle Voepel

AP Photo/Danny Moloshok

22. Monique Billings, UCLA, F, 6-foot-4, senior

2016-17: 16.7 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 1.9 BPG

Any post player benefits from the proximity of a point guard such as UCLA's Jordin Canada, but make no mistake: Canada also finds life made easier by having Billings around. Those two spent part of their summer together on a loaded United States Under-23 national team, which should only help their chemistry this season. Billings had more defensive rebounds than any two teammates combined a season ago and very nearly did the same with offensive rebounds. -- Graham Hays

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

23. Morgan William, Mississippi State, G, 5-foot-5, senior

2016-17: 10.9 PPG, 4.6 APG, 1.5 SPG

She'll always be remembered for the shot that beat UConn in the national semifinals and her school-record 41 points in the Elite Eight overtime win against Baylor. This year, William and the Bulldogs hope to challenge South Carolina for the SEC title and follow up on their Final Four breakthrough. She has started every game for Mississippi State the past two seasons and is fearless about taking charges against much bigger players. -- Mechelle Voepel

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

24. Myisha Hines-Allen, Louisville, F, 6-foot-2, senior

2016-17: 13.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 49.3 field goal percentage

Almost since her arrival in Louisville, Hines-Allen has established herself as one of the best multidimensional, offensive power forwards in the game. As good as her post-up game is with an uncanny ability to push around her defender, she might be even more dangerous now facing the basket from 15 feet and in, as her jump shot has improved. The ACC player of the year as a sophomore, Hines-Allen took a small step backward a year ago, averaging four fewer points, but she became an even better rebounder. Her 17 double-doubles ranked 12th in the country. -- Charlie Creme

David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

25. Ruthy Hebard, Oregon, F, 6-foot-4, sophomore

2016-17: 14.9 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 58.8 field goal percentage

Like fellow sophomore Sabrina Ionescu, Hebard had a great debut season last year for Oregon. The Alaska native hit the game-winning shot against Temple in the NCAA tournament's first round and had a double-double against Duke in the second round, as the Ducks ultimately advanced to the Elite Eight. Coach Kelly Graves said Hebard has gotten physically stronger and benefited from USA Basketball play over the summer. -- Mechelle Voepel