Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk says he is done talking about what happened to the Tigers' women's basketball team at South Carolina.

Sterk had charged that Missouri players were spit on and heard racial slurs during the Tigers' 64-54 loss at No. 7 South Carolina last Sunday.

He also said Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley fostered the hostile environment, comments that Staley later said were "serious and false.''

During a Thursday radio appearance, Sterk said: "We've spoken to people, I've said my piece, and that's all I've got to say about that."

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said he thought Sterk needed to retract his comments about Staley and apologize. Tanner also said Thursday that he and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will meet next week about the accusations.

"We talked the other day, we had a conversation, but no, there has not been an apology extended," Tanner said before the Gamecocks' 83-58 loss to top-ranked Connecticut on Thursday.

Sankey issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying that he would be meeting with each AD soon.

"I have had discussions with athletics directors at both institutions. Competition among SEC teams is highly intense but can never compromise the expectation of respect between our institutions," Sankey said. "Coach [Robin] Pingeton and coach Staley have both worked tirelessly to build nationally-ranked teams comprised of outstanding student-athletes and both teams should be celebrated for their success. I look forward to meeting in person with both athletic directors very soon to reaffirm these shared priorities and expectations."

Regarding the accusations, Staley had said Wednesday "they're going to be handled in the right manner."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.