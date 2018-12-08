Never had winning a car seemed so easy.

Former UCLA basketball player Nicole Kornet made a layup, a free throw, a 3-pointer and a half-court shot in succession during a promotional contest in her former team's game against Fresno State on Friday night. The usual prize for hitting all four is a car, but as a former player, Kornet wasn't eligible to win.

That didn't stop her from celebrating like she had.

I JUST WON A CAR. THAT WAS EASY. pic.twitter.com/LICabfPgw2 — Nicole Kornet (@NicKorn1) December 8, 2018

UCLA clarified Saturday that Kornet knew she wasn't eligible for the prize and was allowed to participate because it was her birthday.

"Nicole was selected to do the supershot game at halftime, but there was no prize on the line, and the game was not represented as such," a UCLA spokesperson wrote in an email. "They were aware all along that she was ineligible for any prize, as was Nicole. She did not sign a contract, and there was no mention of her playing for a car -- or any prize -- during the game."

UCLA let Kari and I know beforehand we would not be receiving the car if we were to make the half court shot. They allowed us to participate in such a fun half time tradition and for that I am very grateful. It was an amazing birthday! I love being a Bruin! — Nicole Kornet (@NicKorn1) December 8, 2018

Kornet began her career at Oklahoma before transferring to UCLA, where she started seven games for the Bruins in 2016-17, averaging 7.7 points per game. Her brother, Luke, is on a regular contract with the New York Knicks and has appeared in six games this season.

I did not end up winning the car, but they warned me beforehand. UCLA did their job! I just don't want them in the hot seat. Thanks for understanding! — Nicole Kornet (@NicKorn1) December 8, 2018

While she won't end up with a car, Friday's performance still made for a memorable birthday.