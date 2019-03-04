Cal's Kristine Anigwe is espnW's basketball player of the week

Editor's note: Charlie Creme, Graham Hays and Mechelle Voepel each vote to determine espnW's national player of the week, which is awarded every week of the women's college basketball season.

When we started 2018-19 player of the week honors four months ago, Cal's Kristine Anigwe was the first winner. She'll also be the last for this season.

With conference tournaments for many leagues getting started this week, Anigwe is the final espnW player of the week. The senior post player had an epic performance Sunday as the Bears won their fourth consecutive game heading into the Pac-12 tournament.

Anigwe had 32 points and 30 rebounds in Cal's 80-58 victory at Washington State, extending her streak of double-doubles to 30 in a row. She became the first Division I women's basketball player since 2002 to post a 30-30 game.

Anigwe, a projected first-round pick in April's WNBA draft, made 14-of-22 shots from the field against the Cougars. Of her rebounds, 20 came on the defensive end. Her total of 30 tied the Pac-12 single-game rebounding record.

In Cal's 71-65 victory at Washington on Friday, Anigwe had 20 points and 18 rebounds. She is leading Division I in rebounding at 16.4 per game. She's also in the top 10 in scoring, averaging 23.1 points, and is shooting 52.8 percent from the field.

"Her ability to pursue every rebound has become the norm," Cal coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. "So it was pretty cool to see her put up numbers that hadn't been put up in a long time. Her performance today was pretty unbelievable to close out the regular season. But it really speaks to the incredible season that she's had. It's become customary for her to do extraordinary things."

Will the Cougars be able to slow down Anigwe at all with another chance? We'll see: Cal is the No. 7 seed in the Pac-12 tournament and will face No. 10 Washington State on Thursday. The Bears (18-11) are a No. 8 seed in the NCAA field in Charlie Creme's latest bracketology projection.

