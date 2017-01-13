UConn Huskies' NCAA-record win streak: 90 and counting

Check out espnW's coverage of top-ranked Connecticut's win streak.
Next game
Saturday: vs. SMU (ESPN3, 3 p.m. ET)
Today's must read
How has UConn been so good for so long?
The Huskies own the two longest winning streaks in NCAA hoops history. They have Hall of Fame-level coaching and top-level recruiting. But what five other factors go into their sustained success? Mechelle Voepel »
Last game
UConn has fun matching win streak record
In a game that left Geno Auriemma speechless, the UConn women -- fueled not by pressure but by their joy on court -- played about as well as possible to tie their NCAA record 90-game win streak. Graham Hays »
Hurd: Ball movement helps Huskies make history
Instant analysis: UConn wins 90th straight to match own NCAA record
Video: Highlights | Geno: First 20 minutes as good as it gets
What you need to know about UConn
The core four behind UConn's 90 straight wins
Different players help make UConn's 90-game win streaks distinct. But it's no coincidence that Geno Auriemma's coaching staff has remained almost unchanged through the two historic runs. Graham Hays »
In another historic run, UConn has always had the answer
The Huskies' win streak has held little drama. Even in games expected to be some of their biggest tests, UConn's trademark run, depth and championship mindset have turned away all comers. Mechelle Voepel »
More on UConn
Maine: UConn honors slain teenager who dreamed of playing for Huskies
Voepel: With streak in jeopardy against Terps, Samuelson steps up
Barnes: How this season's UConn squad looks like 2003 Huskies
Voepel: New star trio, same result as UConn downs Notre Dame
Youngmisuk: UConn freshman Dangerfield helps deliver win over Baylor