Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was hospitalized and admitted to an intensive care unit over the weekend, and after initially downplaying the seriousness of the issue, a representative for Flair has made a plea for public support.

Melinda Morris Zanoni, the CEO of Legacy Talent LLC, tweeted out the latest on Flair's situation late Sunday night.

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 - MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

As first reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Flair was hospitalized on Saturday morning for heart-related issues, with Zanoni initially reporting the situation involved "routine monitoring." PW Insider's Mike Johnson reported that Flair is hospitalized near his home in Atlanta.

Flair, 68, has spent the past five decades of his career in the world of professional wrestling with a reputation as one of the most charismatic personalities in the history of that business. His popularity and personality have transcended into the world of professional sports on many occasions, with players recreating some of his most famous wrestling promos and Flair himself often called to serve as a motivational speaker.