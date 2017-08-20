WWE SummerSlam recaps and ratings

At the beginning of their match at SummerSlam, John Cena pokes funs at Baron Corbin, who failed to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase earlier in the week. (0:39)

SummerSlam is one of the biggest nights on the WWE calendar and for the third straight year, the action will come from a sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. As the night rolls on, Tim Fiorvanti, Matt Wilansky and Andrew Feldman will provide recaps of the action match-by-match in real time, and ESPN Stats & Information's Sean Coyle provides in-depth ratings for each contest on a one-to-five scale.

John Cena def. Baron Corbin via pinfall

What better way is there to open a pay-per-view than hearing a massive chorus of Barclays Center fans singing in unison "John Cena sucks"? Perhaps a follow-up "where's your briefcase?" chant as Baron Corbin makes his entrance?

Ratings summary (.2.00) This was nothing more than a match we'd see on an episode of SmackDown Live. Corbin's intensity was a bright spot, but the overall product lacked the excitement required from a pay-per-view opener. Totals (1 possible point for each) Storytelling: 0.25

In-ring execution: 0.50

Match psychology: 0.25

Timing: 0.50

Innovation: 0.50 -- Sean Coyle

After Cena cost Corbin his Money in the Bank briefcase on Tuesday, the fire in this match seemed likely to spill over with a Corbin outburst. What could possibly be worse than having a free shot at a world title?

It seemed as though it was a moment for Corbin to make a statement by beating Cena to a bloody pulp and start a slow climb to the top that was fully earned. But WWE Is not always what it seems, and instead, we got what seems like a big slapdown for Corbin, who fell clean as a whistle to Cena, to one Attitude Adjustment and little other fanfare.

Cena, like several other notable moments in his career, got to be a bit of jerk and reap no consequences for those actions. He continued to mocked Corbin early, even borrowing JBL's cowboy hat just to tip it towards Corbin, further rubbing in Tuesday's clash that cost Corbin so dearly.

One bright spot for Corbin was a brand new song, entrance video and logo; the shredding guitar with a metal edge suits Corbin well, although his previous entrance wasn't particularly bad.

Corbin got his licks in throughout the match, to be sure. There were suplexes, a World's Strongest Slam variation, and plenty of stomps and punches. It was clearly meant to tell a story of Corbin slowly losing his mind, but for whatever reason, rather than have things end in a DQ and a one-sided beatdown, Corbin continued to heed the referee's instructions.

Cena finally managed to wriggle his way out, with flying shoulder blocks and a tilt-a-whirl slam to set up the five-knuckle shuffle. But Corbin rolled out of the way just in time, slid out of the ring and back in with a flash, leading to a chokeslam pick-up into a backbreaker that was one of several nice moments for Corbin.

They both ended up in the corner with Corbin setting up for a superplex, but a couple of Cena headbutts led directly into a solid Cena tornado DDT from the middle rope.

Cena's "You can't see me" gesture didn't lead to a run to the ropes, but he immediately dropped the five-knuckle shuffle and set up for the Attitude Adjustment. Corbin sent Cena into the ropes and hit Deep Six, his other big spot to shine in the match.

Corbin pulled off his elbow pads and hits a series of forearms and elbows to Cena's face, driving Cena into the corner, and then punches that were increasingly vicious and seemed to increase the likelihood of referee Mike Chioda stepping in and ending the match.

But soon after Chioda backed Corbin off, Cena lifted Corbin up for the Attitude Adjustment, hit it clean, the ref counted to three, and that was all she wrote.

After picking up some momentum late in 2016, Corbin has lost a lot of his credibility in the last month or so. Whatever he's done to face this humbling week, it's going to take a long road of effort for Corbin to dig his way out of this hole.

