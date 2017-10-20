WWE's TLC pay-per-view event scheduled for Sunday has undergone two massive changes with news that both Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt will be unable to compete due to an unspecified viral infection -- including WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle now making his first in-ring appearance in more than 11 years.

In a statement to ESPN, a WWE representative said, "We have confirmed that three of our performers have been diagnosed with a viral infection. As a precautionary measure, we are ensuring in-ring performers and staff are tested and immunized in accordance with recommended medical guidelines."

Kurt Angle, currently appearing on-screen as the general manager of Monday Night Raw, will take Roman Reigns' spot in the main event of Sunday's TLC match after Reigns and two others were diagnosed with a viral infection. Courtesy @WWE

Angle, currently appearing on-screen as the general manager of Monday Night Raw, will take Reigns' spot in the main event TLC match, teaming up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to take on The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Braun Strowman and Kane. It will be Angle's first televised match for WWE since Aug. 8, 2006, against Sabu on the then-recently relaunched ECW brand.

SmackDown superstar AJ Styles will make a one-night only appearance on Raw to take on Finn Balor, taking the place of Wyatt in that one-on-one match. Despite each man assuming the role of leader of the popular "Bullet Club" faction before coming to WWE, this will be their first-ever one-on-one match.