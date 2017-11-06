30 for 30 examines the life and career of WWE legend Ric Flair. 30 for 30 "Nature Boy" will premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. (1:26)

There's no denying the impact that Ric Flair has had on the world of wrestling and his millions of fans around the world -- but he's also had plenty of influence and interactions with the world of sports. From Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh, to events involving the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Falcons, among many other teams, Flair and his iconic persona continue to resonate.

Editor's Picks The robes of Ric Flair All eyes were on Ric Flair, and his robes, every time he stepped into the ring. Here are the stories of some of his most memorable robes and the matches in which he wore them.

With ESPN 30 for 30's "Nature Boy" premiering Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, we were curious what some of the most prolific performers and personalities in the world of sports would look like with Flair's iconic platinum blonde locks. With a little bit of editing magic, we've got a good idea of what some of these Rolex-wearing, diamond ring-flashing, kiss-stealing, wheelin-dealin', limousine-riding, jet-flying son of a guns would look like.

Illustrations by Anna Lupean

Tom Brady

Sidney Crosby

Jim Harbaugh

Bryce Harper

LeBron James

Kevin Love

Cristiano Ronaldo

Jordan Spieth

Tim Tebow

Russell Westbrook

Bonus: Stephen A. Smith