          30 for 30: 'Nature Boy' (1:26)

          30 for 30 examines the life and career of WWE legend Ric Flair. 30 for 30 "Nature Boy" will premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. (1:26)

          10:26 AM ET
          • Patrick Nuzzo, ESPN.com

          There's no denying the impact that Ric Flair has had on the world of wrestling and his millions of fans around the world -- but he's also had plenty of influence and interactions with the world of sports. From Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh, to events involving the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Falcons, among many other teams, Flair and his iconic persona continue to resonate.

          With ESPN 30 for 30's "Nature Boy" premiering Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, we were curious what some of the most prolific performers and personalities in the world of sports would look like with Flair's iconic platinum blonde locks. With a little bit of editing magic, we've got a good idea of what some of these Rolex-wearing, diamond ring-flashing, kiss-stealing, wheelin-dealin', limousine-riding, jet-flying son of a guns would look like.

          Illustrations by Anna Lupean

          Tom Brady

          Sidney Crosby

          Jim Harbaugh

          Bryce Harper

          LeBron James

          Kevin Love

          Cristiano Ronaldo

          Jordan Spieth

          Tim Tebow

          Russell Westbrook

          Bonus: Stephen A. Smith

