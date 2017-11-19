Raw vs. SmackDown. Champions against champions. Survivor Series 2017, emanating live from the Toyota Center in Houston, is largely about brand bragging rights. The stakes are high in the men's 5-on-5 Survivor Series match, with general manager Kurt Angle's job hanging in the balance, but more so than anything else, Survivor Series will feature several dream matches that most fans never would have expected to see.

Tim Fiorvanti is live in Houston covering the action, along with additional coverage from Matt Wilansky and match ratings from ESPN Stats & Info's Sean Coyle.

Baron Corbin defeated The Miz in a champion versus champion match at Survivor Series. Courtesy @WWE

On the surface, this was a weird match-up before the bell ever rang. Sure, The Miz and Corbin went to war on Twitter and built up a lot of hype for their Survivor Series clash, but pitting two bad guys against each other in a match fans didn't seem to have a clear choice as far as who to root for was a head-scratcher.

Ratings summary (3.25 out of 5) As with many Miz matches, the psychology factor was strong from the utilization of the Miztourage to his targeting of Corbin's leg. Corbin did his part as well and put on one of his better pay-per-view performances. This was another productive step in the elevation of Corbin. Storytelling: 0.75

In-ring execution: 0.75

Match psychology: 1.00

Timing: 0.50

Innovation: 0.25 -- Sean Coyle

But between the animosity between the two egomaniacs, and their different in-ring styles, the crowd got into this match in a hurry -- either picking someone to root for or, perhaps, someone to clearly root against. By the time Corbin hit End of Days and had his hand raised (and Miz's mouth went shut), each man had enjoyed far more positive support than they'd had in quite some time. They even got loud, dueling chants.

It's a credit to just how much effort both men put in, but from the moment Miz went feet-first, flying through the middle rope and bottom rope with a dropkick and other acrobatics early in the match, it was clear that he was in it to push himself to his physical limits.

Maryse, who was Miz's valet until recently, was in the crowd instead of at ringside due to her ongoing pregnancy, but she was able to distract Corbin enough to help her husband right off the bat. With the added backup of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, Miz took full advantage of the numbers game early on outside the ring, only for Corbin to impose his physicality almost immediately once they spilled back into the ring.

Miz's goal of working Corbin's knee with chop blocks was paid off when he locked on the figure four in the middle of the ring, but Corbin got to the ropes and kept stifling Miz's momentum. Even so, Corbin couldn't get much going on his own, as Miz was running on all cylinders throughout the match. The only way Corbin grabbed the upper hand was by using Miz's own momentum, like he did the first time he hit one of his two showstoppers, the Deep Six.

Corbin finally managed to even the playing field by clotheslining Axel and following it up by pulling Dallas into the ring to nail him with the End of Days, but Miz reversed another End of Days attempt into a DDT, and hit it flush for a two-count. For once The Miz's "It" kicks didn't draw boos from the crowd -- instead, they chanted "Yes", like they did for Daniel Bryan in the golden days.

Mocking Bryan's offense ultimately did Miz in, though, as his attempt at running dropkicks was stifled as he ran head-first into End of Days, which brought the contest to an abrupt conclusion.

Asuka was the sole survivor for the Monday Night Raw team as they defeated SmackDown Live at Survivor Series. Courtesy @WWE

Women's match: Team Raw def. Team SmackDown Live (Asuka sole survivor)

Moments before the five-on-five women's match, Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon stood backstage with her squad, delivering her best attempt at a pep talk.

Ratings summary (3.00 out of 5) There were a lot of entertaining sequences in this match, and also a little sloppiness. However, the positives outweighed the negatives thanks in large part to strong performances out of Tamina, Asuka and Natalya. This was a good match. Storytelling: 0.75

In-ring execution: 0.50

Match psychology: 0.50

Timing: 0.50

Innovation: 0.75 -- Sean Coyle

Rife with platitudes and an attitude, she demanded excellence from her team, which on paper was much stronger. You could delineate each roster, checking off the strengths and weaknesses of each, but the x-factor, the one women who it seemed couldn't lose, was the newly promoted Asuka, who never lost a match while at NXT.

"Becky Lynch doesn't just want to break your streak, but she wants to break your arm," McMahon said to Asuka. "So I want you to go out there and break every bone in her body."

After the first nine participants were introduced, it seemed as though the crowd went silent and the lights went out as Asuka was introduced. Was she going to be the difference-maker?

The match began with the two captains squaring off. Alicia Fox and Becky Lynch exchanged a series of blows before the SmackDown participant landed a massive leg drop from the top rope. With a sneaky tag, Bayley came into the ring and rolled up Becky for the pin to give Raw a 5-4 lead.

Asuka made her first appearance, albeit briefly, with a couple of kicks to Tamina before tagging out. But it was Bayley who was the star early on, as she continued to get the upper hand on Team Blue. But Carmella came in and landed a superkick, setting up a superfly smash from the top rope by Tamina that eliminated Bayley. Four were left on each team.

Nia Jax and Tamina then spent some time in the ring, beating down each other in a legit pugilistic back-and forth. Outside the ring, they battled, with Tamina laying out her Raw counterpart who couldn't beat the 10-count. Out went Jax. A huge blow to Raw. Score: SmackDown leads 4-3.

Fox then quickly eliminated Naomi and then Sasha Banks made Fox tap out. In a whirlwind, it was suddenly 3-2 SmackDown.

As the action wore on, Asuka came back into the ring and superkicked Carmella for the three count. 2-2. Did we mention it was a whirlwind?

Banks and Natalya went at it, with the Raw member having her way, including an ear-piercing slap. She nearly eliminated Natalya with a Banks Statement until Tamina interfered. Natalya then put Banks in a sharpshooter and she tapped. 2-1 SmackDown.

It was up to Asuka to save the day for Raw. She and Tamina duked it out, before the former NXT champ forced her foe to tap 1-1.

It was up to Natalya to try and stop Asuka, but that wouldn't happen. An Asuka lock later and that was it. Natalya tapped and Raw took a 2-0 lead on the night.

The Shield defeated The New Day in the opening match at Survivor Series. Courtesy @WWE

Sometimes the best way to set the scene, energize a crowd and set a high bar for everyone to follow is to put one of the biggest attractions out first, and by making The Shield versus the New Day in the opener, WWE succeeded on all fronts.

It's a match that was only set for a few weeks, but from the moment the New Day stepped out to the ring and laid in one last round of insults on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose the animosity between the two teams and the anticipation of this highly-desired dream match, it barely mattered.

The early stages of the match brought a little bit of doubt into what the match could be, as the pace was slow and labored, but it was simply a masterful job of building up to the big moments and making them as impactful as possible. By the time The Shield had their hands raised following a super-triple powerbomb with each member of the team standing elevated on the ropes, the whole crowd was on its feet and no one was left wanting.

Even in the low-impact moments, there wasn't a wasted sequence. The Shield mocked New Day's "unicorn stampede", and in turn, New Day did an extended version and even went back for seconds. When Big E ripped the split Raw/Shield t-Shirt from Ambrose's body, it was almost seemed as though it was the signal for all hell to break loose.

Ambrose and Reigns seemed to turn the tide for good with double team slams of Kingston and Big E into guard rails on opposite sides of the ring, as they set up Woods for a triple powerbomb, but Big E had other plans, sending Reigns into the steel steps. New Day had taken control, but there was utter carnage as a result.

New Day's in-ring creativity was, as per usual, on display in this match. Woods lifted Big E onto his shoulders, Kingston leapfrogged off the top rope and over Big E's shoulders, and then dropped Big E face-first for yet another creative triple team solution the New Day can add to their arsenal. They continued from there, as Big E defied even the grandest expectations of his strength by getting both Rollins and Ambrose up for the Big Ending -- and Woods and Kingston completed the puzzle from the top rope to make it a double Midnight Hour. It seemed as though the end had come again, but Reigns speared Big E into the pile in the middle of the ring and broke up the pinfall attempt.

Both trios struggled to get to their feet, but then charged at each other at full speed, frustrations getting the better of them. It was advantage Shield, and as Big E and Woods were taken out at ring side, Kingston's attempt at a high-flying maneuver from the top missed, leading him right into a Reigns spear.

The Super Shield powerbomb set off the explosion the crowd had been building to all match, and gave The Shield a well-earned victory. It was a match that built nicely from slow and steady to downright chaotic in the final moments. New Day is a strong enough trio to absorb a hard-fought loss, and whether The Shield will continue to work as a trio for another month or far longer, it seemed counter-intuitive for them to lose their first match back.

Survivor Series preshow: Enzo Amore (c) def. Kalisto via pinfall

He might've gone head-first into a birthday cake on Tuesday, but Enzo Amore likely put a bow on his rivalry with Kalisto Sunday night during the Survivor Series kickoff show with a definitive pinfall victory. Amore dominated the early stages of the match, and then pulled it all out at the end with some chicanery and the turnbuckle, finishing it all off with the Jawdunzo. Tim Fiorvanti, ESPN.com

