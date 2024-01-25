AEW Profile - Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe
D.O.B.: March 17, 1979
Billed height: 6-foot-2
Billed weight: 282 pounds
Billed from: Huntington Beach, California
Signature moves: Muscle Buster, Coquina Clutch
Nickname: "Samoan Submission Machine"
AEW accolades
AEW world champion, current champion
Two-time AEW TNT Champion
WWE accolades
WWE main roster debut: Jan. 30, 2017
Two-time United States champion; first win on March 5, 2019 (SmackDown Live)
Three-time NXT champion; first win April 21, 2016 (NXT Live: Lowell, MA)
Inaugural Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner (with Finn Balor)
Other notes
Prior to his time in the WWE, Samoa Joe performed for many promotions including Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling and UPW (a former WWE developmental territory where he trained alongside John Cena).
One-time TNA world heavyweight champion
Two-time TNA world tag team champion
Five-time TNA X-Division champion
TNA Grand Slam champion
One-time ROH Pure champion
Between 2003 and 2004, Joe held the ROH world title for 645 days. That stood as the longest reign in the title's history, as well as the most total time spent as ROH champion, until 2019.
