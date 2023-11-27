AEW current world champions and title history

Since its formation in 2019, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has given rise to longtime legends plus new names in the sport. Wrestlers like Chris Jericho (AEW World Champions), Riho (AEW Women's World Champion) and Cody Rhodes (AEW TNT Champion) were among the inaugural champions in 2019. Currently, there are eight active championship belts in AEW: four in the men's division, two in the women's division and two in the tag team division.
A ninth title will be up for grabs at the end of the year, as the inaugural AEW Continental Championship will be determined by the Continental Classic tournament, which will culminate at the Worlds End pay-per-view event on Dec. 30, 2023. The winner will also be declared AEW's first Triple Crown Champion, as the Ring of Honor (sister promotion of AEW) World Championship and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's (partner promotion of AEW) Strong Openweight Championship. As Triple Crown Champion, and will be tasked to defend the title in all three promotions.
Below, you will find the title histories of all nine belts and information on where and when each wrestler won the title.