Sydney will go to the tribunal in a bid to have defender Tom McCartin available for their AFL elimination final.

McCartin has a two-game rough conduct ban for his high bump on Adelaide's Shane McAdam during the frenetic final quarter last Saturday night at Adelaide Oval.

The suspension sidelines McCartin for their round-24 game this Sunday against Melbourne at the SCG and their elimination final, with Sydney now guaranteed a top-eight berth.

But Swans coach John Longmire said on Monday they feel the clash with McAdam was accidental.

"We've decided to challenge it because we feel it was an accidental football incident," Longmire said.

"The ball deviated. Tom didn't brace let alone elect to bump.

"Because of the ball and which way it bounced Tom didn't have a lot of choice. We'd like him to be available this week, but once again the appeal is based upon the incident."

The Western Bulldogs have also lost Taylor Duryea on a one-game rough conduct suspension for Saturday night's must-win match against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

Duryea was suspended for an incident involving West Coast opponent Jamie Cripps in the last quarter of the Eagles' shock Sunday win at Marvel Stadium.

The Bulldogs are ninth and must beat the Cats, who are out of finals contention, to maintain their top-eight hopes.

They also need GWS to lose to Carlton.

Eagles star Elliot Yeo was also banned for one game over a rough conduct charge against Jackson Macrae.

Collingwood forward Beau McCreery faces a one-game suspension for a dangerous tackle.