Damien Hardwick will return to AFL coaching duties in 2024 after agreeing to a six-year deal to lead the Gold Coast Suns.

The triple premiership-winning coach stepped down from his post at Richmond earlier in the season, despite having a year and a half remaining on his contract. Speculation he could take over at the Suns only grew after the expansion club parted ways with Stuart Dew just six weeks later.

Gold Coast and Hardwick confirmed the appointment Monday morning.

"I firmly believe this is the beginning of an incredible journey with a club and a community that has a burning desire to succeed," said Hardwick. "The Gold Coast deserves a successful team it can be proud of, and it's now my job to deliver that to our members, partners and wider community.

"I can see the tremendous potential we have in front of us, but understand it will take hard work from here to reach our goals. The foundations are in place for us to build this club into a contender for years to come and this is a challenge I am extremely excited to take on."

Hardwick will commence official coaching duties following Gold Coast's Round 24 game against North Melbourne.

"It is with great excitement that we welcome Damien and his partner Alex to the Gold Coast," said Suns chairman Bob East. "When we began the process to determine our senior coach, it was quickly apparent Damien was the best candidate available, with premiership experience and the proven elite coaching skillset required for the job.

"We have been unequivocal in our desire to deliver success for our football club, for our loyal and growing group of members and fans, and to the wider Gold Coast community. This appointment is clearly a significant step in that direction."

Hardwick boasts a 56% winning record during his 14 season tenure at the Tigers and is one of 17 coaches in the history of the sport to have led a team to at least three premierships.

The Suns, who joined the AFL in 2011, have never reached the finals.