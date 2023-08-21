Redundancy sits well with GWS great Phil Davis as his AFL playing career ends.

The foundation Giants co-captain has retired, effective immediately, amid plaudits as one of the most important figures in the expansion club's young history.

Davis decided to keep playing this season and was kept on a rookie contract, but only managed five games for a career total of 192.

The 32-year-old key defender has no regrets about the extra season, saying he revelled in watching other players and the team develop.

"I came back to find out if I had anything left in me," he said.

"What I've learned this year is how much enjoyment I've received out watching people develop and grow.

"To become unnecessary and superseded at a footy club is a nice feeling to have at the end."

The Giants have blossomed under new coach Adam Kingsley and are playing for a finals berth in the last game of round 24 against Carlton.

"To see us be us again gives me great satisfaction," he said.

Davis told teammates of his decision on Monday morning and Giants chief executive Dave Matthews said it was a "really emotional day".

"We couldn't be prouder of the courage Phil Davis showed to join our club in the first place and decide to take a risk and move to Sydney, and build this club.

"We're incredibly proud of what he's achieved since. He's a remarkable individual."

Davis played two seasons at Adelaide before joining GWS for their inaugural 2012 season.

He and Callan Ward co-captained the Giants until their 2019 grand final loss.

Davis said football gave him more than he could have imagined, especially the people he has met.

"You can replace the job, to some extent, but you can't replace the people," he said.

The Giants life member said it is a "great question" what comes next, but club chairman Tony Shepherd has no doubts Davis will succeed in whatever he does.

"We wish Phil all the best in his post-football career, which given his tremendous skills, commercial acumen and endearing personality, will be immensely successful," Shepherd said.

Davis was plagued by injuries, particularly a kidney laceration while playing in 2014. He needed two operations and spent time in intensive care.

Teammate Daniel Lloyd also announced his retirement last week.

The pair join an impressive group of players to end their careers this year, including Sydney great Lance Franklin, Richmond three-time premiership players Trent Cotchin, Jack Riewoldt and Jason Castagna, West Coast trio Nic Naitanui, Luke Shuey and Shannon Hurn, and North Melbourne duo Jack Ziebell and Ben Cunnington.