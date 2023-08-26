Crow Walker boots nine as Eagles collect wooden spoon

West Coast have failed to send off their trio of retiring champions with a win, but their 45-point loss to a Taylor Walker-inspired Adelaide has at least ensured they will get first crack at boom Victorian midfielder Harley Reid.

Eagles captain Luke Shuey and defender Shannon Hurn were given rousing receptions from the 47,027-strong crowd at Optus Stadium on Saturday night every time they touched the ball, while injured ruckman Nic Naitanui was feted from the sidelines.

But the emotion of the night wasn't enough to lift West Coast to victory, with Walker booting 9.4 from 19 shots on goal to help inspire the Crows to a 17.21 (123) to 12.6 (78) victory.

North Melbourne's upset win over Gold Coast earlier in the day combined with West Coast's loss to Adelaide means the Eagles finished last on the ladder for just the second time in their history.

But the silver lining to that disappointment is the fact they will now receive the No.1 pick in the national draft.

West Coast can either select Reid with that pick, or trade it on for a bounty of up to three first-round selections.

The Eagles tried their heart out all night, as did North Melbourne earlier in the day.

Eagles coach Adam Simpson hopes those efforts have put the tanking debate to bed.

"You guys talk about tanking. We don't and North doesn't," Simpson said.

"The general commentary is really disrespectful to footy clubs because we play to win every week.

"These guys don't think about the draft or the draft picks or what might happen next year. They don't.

"So we've got to stop talking about that because it's disrespectful to the players and to the coaches and the clubs involved ... because it does challenge your integrity when you question whether we're trying to win or not."

Walker's haul lifted him to 76 goals for the season and the outright Coleman medal lead, but Carlton forward Charlie Curnow (75 goals) can overtake him when he lines up against GWS on Sunday.

"He's done it all year," Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks said of Walker's star display.

"There's moments where I'm still surprised at what he's able to do.

"But at the same time, I see how hard he works.

"Tonight he was sore. It's been a long year. He's battled away, but I just sit there and smile on the bench sometimes with what he's able to do."

Shuey, Hurn and Naitanui were given a guard of honour by both teams after the match.

Now that West Coast's season has finished, the attention will shift squarely towards the fate of Simpson.

The premiership mentor is contracted until the end of 2025, and he is expected to find out early next week if the board will stick with him or sack him.

A petition to retain Simpson had attracted more than 4,900 signatures, and he received huge cheers whenever he was shown on the big screen during Saturday night's match.

Adelaide crushed West Coast by 122 points when the teams last met in round 13, with Walker cashing in with 10 goals.

Walker was the prominent figure of the opening term, booting 2.2 from six shots on goal.

His first - when he outmuscled Bailey Williams in a ruck contest and shrugged off a Jeremy McGovern tackle before snapping - was truly a thing of beauty.

Walker booted three goals in the third quarter, and another four in the fourth to kill off West Coast's victory hopes.