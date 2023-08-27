Retired West Coast captain Luke Shuey says there's some "flowers starting to blossom" at the wooden-spoon club, but it remains to be seen whether Adam Simpson will be around to harvest the bounty.

Shuey, Shannon Hurn and injured ruckman NIc Naitanui officially bowed out on Saturday night in an emotion-charged 45-point loss to Adelaide at Optus Stadium.

The result ensured West Coast finished last on the ladder, handing them the prized No.1 pick in the national draft and first crack at boom Victorian midfielder Harley Reid.

Simpson's future will be the hottest of talking points in the coming days, with the 2018 premiership coach facing the chop despite having two more years to run on his contract.

West Coast's board have remained silent over the past fortnight, with opinions split on whether Simpson will be kept on.

Eagles head coach Adam Simpson. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Players and fans have been vocal in their support of Simpson, with Shuey full of praise for the 47-year-old.

"The resilience that he's shown this year for us and every week - as much as the external noise has been a bit silly at times - it's been about what do I need to do as a coach to get the best out of my playing group," Shuey said.

"The players have certainly recognised that."

West Coast have won just five games over the past two years.

Five of their losses this season have been in excess of 100 points, with the worst of the lot a 171-point defeat to Sydney in round 15.

But late-season wins over the Kangaroos and Bulldogs - combined with fighting efforts against St Kilda, Essendon and Adelaide - have raised hopes the worst of West Coast's rebuild is now behind them.

The development of the likes of Brady Hough, Reuben Ginbey, Elijah Hewett, Noah Long, Campbell Chesser and ruckman Bailey Williams have been rare positives for West Coast this year.

Shuey has faith that the team will be able to produce a swift rebound.

"I'm really optimistic about how quickly things can turn and what these young boys are going to do," Shuey said.

"I think there's probably seven or eight guys on our list now who are going to play a lot of footy for the club.

"You can lock that in and I'm looking forward to sitting back and watching them.

"There's some flowers starting to blossom there and I can't wait to see them do their thing."

Simpson praised the influence of premiership heroes Shuey and Hurn, as well as star ruckman Naitanui.

"These two men (Hurn and Shuey) have led this club for the majority of my time here, so there's a lifelong bond I'll have with these guys that I'm really looking forward to sharing with in the future," Simpson said.

"It's the end of an era, it puts a full stop on it really along with Nic, who while (he wasn't part of) the premiership, has had the same influence on the club."