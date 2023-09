Sydney has pulled off a stunning come-from-behind win against GWS, marking their first ever victory in the AFLW.

The Giants led by as much as 25 points during the third quarter of the Round 1 clash, before moments of brilliance from Chloe Molloy and Rebecca Privitelli, and staunch defensive efforts by Brenna Tarrant, saw the Swans pull of an incredible result.

More to come.