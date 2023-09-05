Onwards to Victory: How the Swans have started to turn things around

Make no mistake, Sydney's win on Sunday afternoon was a momentous occasion for the football club. Not only because it was their first win in the AFLW, but because it showed just how far the Swans have come since the first Sydney derby last season.

The Swans came back from a four-goal deficit to record the club's first win in its AFLW history, while also keeping the Giants scoreless from the 13-minute mark of the third quarter. The never-say-die attitude was evident in the Swans' camp in that final term, led by co-captain Chloe Molloy who swung momentum back in her side's favour with two moments of brilliance. The first moment was a classy goal on the brink of three-quarter time, before kicking the go-ahead goal in a final term her new side owned.

Sydney did an impressive job with recruiting over the off-season bringing in now co-captains Molloy and Lucy McEvoy through the priority signing period (PSP), and then Laura Gardiner from Geelong in the sign and trade period.

Swans players celebrate the club's maiden AFLW victory. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images

What makes those acquisitions even more significant is that it seems like a change of tide for AFLW in the harbour city.

Over the past few years, GWS have struggled to bring in and retain players who weren't from New South Wales, with the likes of Jess Dal Pos, Elle Bennetts, Aimee Schmidt, and Louise Stephenson all choosing to return to their home states after several seasons at the Giants.

For Sydney to be able to bring in these high-profile recruits from elsewhere -- especially Molloy who's signed to the club on a long-term deal -- on top of the likes of Brooke Lochland and Aliesha Newman the season prior, and getting highly-rated youngster Montana Ham to nominate for the NSW draft pool, is incredibly important.

It's proof that things are starting to shift when it comes to AFLW in New South Wales which is also a credit to the strong culture the Swans have created.

The recruits proved to be crucial in the Swan's historic victory. Molloy was on fire, scoring two critical goals on top of 13 disposals, with her ability to take the game by the scruff of the neck and lift those around her no doubt set to make her a great co-captain for the seasons to come.

Gardiner showcased why she was highly sought after by the Swans over the off-season with her presence boosting the side's midfield. The former Cat finished the match with 19 disposals, three clearances and a massive game-high 13 tackles. The 21-year-old is set for a strong 2023, as the season wears on and she builds on those on-field connections it will only see her impact grow.

Then add in the emerging Swans who were at the club last season but seem to have taken their games to a whole new level in 2023.

Former Giant and inaugural Swan Ally Morphett has come on in leaps and bounds over the last 12 months. The 19-year-old's presence in the ruck, finishing with 29 hitouts, 16 disposals, seven clearances, and a goal, allowed her Sydney midfielder's first access to the ball out of the middle.

Sydney's Ally Morphett sheds tears of happiness after the Swans' thrilling victory against the Giants. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images

The Swans only won the clearance count once last season, and were +1 in that category on the weekend, with Morphett's influence in the end recognised as one of two nominees for the NAB Rising Star in Round 1 alongside West Coast's Ella Roberts.

Brenna Tarrant, was also able to step up in the dying minutes with crucial intercept marks on the last line of defence when the Giants were pressing hard and peppering the forward 50 entries. The 21-year-old finished the game with four marks but her composure in those final moments of the game was what impressed many.

The reaction once the siren went was euphoric with pure excitement on the faces of the players, support staff and a sea of red and white that flocked to North Sydney Oval to see the side get up in their first AFLW win.

The Swans' 'one club' mentality was on show with players from the AFL side the first to congratulate the girls as they were coming from the ground. It showed the unity within the two teams and is a real credit to that strong culture the club has built, with both teams able to come together as a club to celebrate each other's successes.

The Swans will be faced with a major challenge when they face Geelong on Saturday which is set to be an interesting battle at North Sydney Oval, after the Cats had a commanding win against the Western Bulldogs last Saturday. It'll be an exciting tussle and good test in the middle with the Swans midfielders set to go head-to-head with the likes of Georgie Prespakis and Amy McDonald.

While the season still has nine weeks to go, a lot can still happen. But the green shoots are starting to show for Scott Gowans and his side and now that they've knocked the winless hoodoo off their backs, the only way is up.