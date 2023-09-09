Scheer class helps Cats fight off surging Swans

Geelong have won by a comfortable 27-point margin to drag euphoric Sydney back to reality.

The Swans kicked off their second AFLW season with their first-ever win when they beat city rivals GWS last weekend, but they were cut down to size by the Cats on Saturday, losing 10.8 (68) to 5.11 (41) at North Sydney Oval.

It was a far from easy afternoon for Geelong, who faced a surging Swans side desperate to start their campaign with back-to-back wins.

Wasting no time to get on the scoreboard, Cats star Jackie Parry (three goals) kicked the opener for the second consecutive game just two minutes in.

Three unanswered majors to Chloe Scheer (five goals) in the span of eight minutes and another from Parry took the Cats 26 points away from the hosts by the end of the first quarter.

Sydney managed to reduce the distance in the second term, fighting hard to even the clearance numbers to nine apiece.

A bit of magic from Chloe Molloy (one goal, 22 disposals) kept the contest alive, with the Swans co-captain booting a goal from just outside 50.

Molloy and 50-gamer Aliesha Newman (three goals) were pivotal in the Swans' win against the Giants last weekend, scoring the last two goals in the third period to ignite Sydney's come-from-behind win.

Laura Gardiner stood up for the Swans in her first game against her old side, racking up a club record 27 disposals along with eight clearances, ahead of star Cats Georgie Prespakis (15, four) and Nina Morrison (21, six).

Rising star nominee Ally Morphett added another six points to the Swans cause in the second half but Geelong continued to break away thanks to goals by Amy McDonald and Morrison.

The Swans fought until the final siren but the Cats were a class above, taking 95 uncontested possessions to 70 and 203 disposals to 175.

Both sides face tough challenges next weekend, with Geelong up against Jasmine Garner and North Melbourne, while Sydney travel to the Brisbane Lions for their first away match of the season.