Collingwood ease past Dockers to open AFLW account

Collingwood have demolished Fremantle by 21 points to register their first win of the AFLW season.

Led by superstar captain Brianna Davey, the Magpies never trailed at Victoria Park on Sunday to keep the Dockers scoreless in the first and third terms.

Nell Morris-Dalton was Collingwood's only multiple goal-kicker, with two, as the Magpies prevailed 7.4 (46) to 3.7 (25).

Fremantle refused to throw in the towel, winning the last quarter after the ball spent the majority of the term in the visitors' attacking half.

Eleri Morris celebrates a goal for the Magpies. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Davey was brilliant with 19 disposals and a crucial goal, Aishling Sheridan (21 possessions) had one of her best games for the Magpies, while fellow star Britt Bonnici (20) put in another top performance in her comeback from an ACL injury.

Former league best-and-fairest winner Kiara Bowers could not have done anything more for Fremantle, finishing with a game-high 23 possessions and 18 tackles.

Collingwood had the tough task of facing Melbourne in round one, matching it with the reigning premiers for the first-half before being blown away in the third term.

Fremantle were coming off an eight-point win over West Coast in their derby.

Collingwood will be back at Victoria Park next Sunday when they host Gold Coast, while the Dockers are at home to expansion club Hawthorn at Fremantle Oval on Saturday.