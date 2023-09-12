Three-time premiership winner Alastair Lynch is among the Tasmanian AFL club's nine-person board of directors.

The league's newest expansion club revealed their inaugural board on Tuesday night, following the selection of Grant O'Brien as chair in July.

Tasmania was granted the league's 19th licence in May, ending the island state's decades-long battle for inclusion in the national competition.

Lynch, who was born in Burnie in the state's northwest and played 306 games at the highest level, was selected on the back of his career, leadership and media skills.

The club has also engaged former Richmond star and Hobart-born Jack Riewoldt to lead a community consultation project dubbed 'The Fabric'.

"The Fabric will represent each and every strand that makes up the rich tapestry of our club, who we are, what we stand for, what we believe in, our history and our collective vision for the future," Riewoldt said.

Jack Riewoldt and Alastair Lynch address to the media. Steve Bell/Getty Images

"I am excited to be able to play a role in ensuring that the culture of this club is one where every Tasmanian has a sense of connection, belonging and pride."

The board was agreed upon by the AFL and state government with input from a nomination committee including incoming league boss Andrew Dillon.

The board includes the chair of the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre Graeme Gardner, who will work as an Aboriginal advisor.

O'Brien said leaders in finance, commercialisation, leadership, community engagement, infrastructure, football, marketing, media and risk management had been selected.

"With key people now appointed the foundations are set to move the club forward," O'Brien said.

He said initial tasks of the board included establishing a business plan, as well as playing a role in the delivery of a new $715 million roofed stadium in Hobart.

The proposed stadium, a condition of a Tasmanian team playing in the AFL, has attracted some community and political opposition.

In May, the Liberal government was plunged into minority when two members quit the party over concerns about the AFL deal.

The club has also decided to set up a women's football advisory panel to be headed by experienced administrator Julie Kay.