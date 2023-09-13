The colours and name of Tasmania's AFL side will be revealed at the beginning of next season as the club embarks on a mission to capture the spirit of the island state.

The franchise, which was granted the league's 19th licence in May, is expected to field a men's team in 2028 with a women's side to follow.

Chair Grant O'Brien said the public will get the chance to have their say on what the team looks like and what nickname it adopts.

Outgoing AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has previously said the Devils, used by Tasmania's youth teams, makes the most sense.

Tasmania will have an AFL team after the presidents of the 18 existing clubs unanimously agreed to grant the state the league's 19th licence. Photo by Cameron Spencer/AFL Photos/Getty Images

O'Brien said major merchandise and foundation memberships would also be available at the beginning of the 2024 season.

The club on Wednesday held its first press conference since the appointment of eight people, including three-time premiership winner Alastair Lynch to the inaugural board.

Former Richmond great and Hobart-born Jack Riewoldt has been given the task of travelling the state to capture the grassroots 'DNA' of Tasmania.

He will meet with local football clubs, community organisations and others.

O'Brien and Riewoldt said the club would draw inspiration from the All Blacks rugby union side and the state's NBL JackJumpers franchise when creating its culture.

"We don't want to speak on behalf of Tasmanians for what they want," Riewoldt said.

"It's a community project as well. We need to make sure we hear every story, whether that is about football or from people's backyards."

O'Brien urged people opposed to plans for a $715 million 23,000-seat roofed stadium on Hobart's waterfront to look to the future.

Tasmania's entry to the league is contingent on the construction of the stadium, which has attracted some political and community opposition.

Thousands protested in May against the stadium, while the state Liberals are governing in minority after two MPs quit the party over concerns about the deal.

"We're building this club for 2028 or 2030, it's towards the end of the decade," O'Brien said.

"Our thinking has got to be about what we need as a community and what we need as a club at that time.

"We're not building it for today, we're not going to run out next week. Expectations from players, spectators are going to be different again in five years.

"That is one of the challenges for the club, to be able to think that way ... long term."