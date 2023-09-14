Adelaide have failed to convince Shane McAdam to remain at the club with the forward requesting a trade to Melbourne.

McAdam has formally told the Crows he wants a move to the Demons, who are believed to have table a three-year contract offer for the 28-year-old.

Adelaide hierarchy offered McAdam a fresh contract during the season which the West Australian-born attacker has rejected.

Shane McAdam of the Crows is challenged by Isaac Cumming of the Giants. Matt King/AFL Photos/Getty Images

"The Crows were keen to retain McAdam ... as he is viewed as an important player," Adelaide said in a statement on Thursday.

"Adelaide will work to secure the best possible outcome during the trade period."

Born in Halls Creek, McAdam played for WAFL club Claremont before moving to Sturt in the SANFL in 2017.

He was initially signed by Carlton in the AFL as a mature-aged pre-draft access pick in 2018 but was then traded to the Crows as part of a deal centred on Mitch McGovern's move from Adelaide to the Blues.

McAdam played 50 AFL games for Adelaide, kicking 72 goals, with his trade to Melbourne set to become official in the nine-day trade period starting on October 9.