Brisbane co-captain Lachie Neale has claimed a second Brownlow Medal in his glittering career, winning the AFL's best and fairest award from star Bulldog Marcus Bontempelli.

Neale polled 32 votes on the night to win the award, though he remained in Brisbane ahead of his side's Grand Final against Collingwood.

Mapgie young gun Nick Daicos finished third on 28 votes, ahead of Zak Butters and Errol Gulden on 27 votes.

More to follow...