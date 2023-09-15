AFLW's Tigers defy Giants and snake in scorching heat

Playing in 30-degree heat, Richmond have held off a desperate Greater Western Sydney to grab their second win of the AFLW season.

A red-bellied black snake slithering on the oval delayed the start but could not keep the Tigers from taking the four points, with the visitors emerging victorious by 7.11 (53) to 5.4 (34) at Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney's west on Saturday.

With play starting 30 minutes later than scheduled, the Tigers began on the back foot, losing gun midfielder Jess Hosking (ankle) just minutes after the first siren.

Courtney Jones of the Tigers celebrates kicking a goal. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

GWS controlled possession in the first quarter, with more than half of the play occurring in their forward-half.

Richmond conceded nine of the first 11 inside 50s of the game but the Giants were wasteful with their hard-won territory.

Both sides entered the second quarter goalless, with Richmond leading by two behinds.

Annalyse Lister kicked her first AFLW goal across 35 games to open the Giants' account thanks to a free-kick.

Six minutes later, star Tiger Caitlin Greiser (one goal, 13 disposals) answered to put the hosts back in the deficit.

Captain Katie Brennan (one goal, 18 disposals) showed her class to pile another goal on the Giants, increasing the margin to eight points by half-time.

Greiser looked sure to dribble the Sherrin through the goal square but a flying Grace Hill denied her a second major in the third stanza.

The ever-prolific Alyce Parker (two goals, 21 disposals, six clearances) and rugby sevens Olympic gold medallist Chloe Dalton put ball to boot to keep the Giants within three points.

The orange tsunami threatened to sweep up the Tigers when Parker grabbed her second backed up by a goal from Haneen Zreika (one goal, 13 disposals).

But a tremendous effort from Monique Conti (one goal, 22 disposals, seven clearances) and Emelia Yassir (two goals, 10 disposals, two clearances) reclaimed the lead for the Tigers.

Just three points separated the sides by three-quarter time.

With pressure boiling from the Giants, Brennan and Greiser were inaccurate in front of goal, kicking a behind each.

The Giants began to falter with fatigue setting in, allowing Courtney Jones to kick truly and score the first goal of the last term.

A major to Sarah D'Arcy sealed the win for the Tigers, while Parker hobbled off the field with a knee injury.

Starting a season 0-3 for the first time, the Giants are certain to miss finals with only seven rounds remaining.