          Demons' Pickett cops one-match ban for Cripps bump

          • AAP
          Sep 16, 2023, 04:50 AM ET

          Melbourne forward Kysaiah Pickett will miss the opening round of next season through suspension for a high bump on Carlton captain Patrick Cripps.

          In the first quarter of Melbourne's two-point AFL semi-final loss at the MCG, Pickett was applying pressure to Cripps.

          When the Carlton skipper fired off a handball, Pickett leaped off the ground and crashed through him, with the back of his shoulder catching Cripps in the head.

          Cripps had to come off the ground with a bleeding nose but did not have a concussion test.

          The hit was assessed by match review officer Michael Christian as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, drawing a one-match ban.

          Pickett can also accept a $1500 fine for striking Mitch McGovern.

          Teammate Jack Viney received a $3000 fine for rough conduct on Lachlan Fogarty, while Tom Sparrow was fined $1000 for misconduct on Sam Walsh.