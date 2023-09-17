There was a time when Collingwood pressure specialist Beau McCreery felt he was fighting the battle all on his own.

New on the scene, the rough-and-ready forward from South Adelaide made his mark as a man more determined than most to chase, corral and tackle.

But it wasn't until Craig McRae arrived as Collingwood coach that McCreery felt his teammates buy into the philosophy.

Beau McCreery in action for the Magpies. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

It has since become a hallmark of McRae's Magpies and will be critical to the outcome of Friday night's preliminary final against GWS.

"In my first year I felt a little bit isolated with that but everyone's jumped on board in the last couple of years," McCreery told AAP.

"It's fun, it's exciting and I get so much joy watching the other boys come on and nail someone in a big tackle and apply that pressure.

"It gets the crowd up and everyone loves it.

"You put people under pressure and they crumble, so the goal is to bring as much pressure as we can."

McCreery's commitment to pressure has been vital to the 22-year-old holding a spot in Collingwood's first-choice line-up amid fierce competition.

He has done so despite the addition of Bobby Hill from GWS this season, alongside Jamie Elliott and Jack Ginnivan, in a talented collection of small forwards.

"It makes you nervous, for sure," McCreery said.

"I've never really felt comfortable in my position because there's always someone knocking on the door.

"It's obviously a good thing for the club that we've got so many good small forwards.

"It's exciting but hopefully I can keep playing my role and keep getting picked each week."