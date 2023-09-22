Magpies into AFL Grand Final after edging GWS

Despite both GWS and Carlton claiming massive semifinals wins, Rohan Connolly expects Collingwood and Brisbane to prove too strong for them. (3:16)

Collingwood have held off GWS in a one-point thriller to advance to the AFL Grand Final.

Jordan De Goey produced one of the best performances of his career as the Magpies posted an 8.10 (58) to 8.9 (57) victory in Friday night's preliminary final at the MCG.

Craig McRae's minor premiers were held goalless in the second quarter and trailed by as much as 17 points during the third.

But Collingwood, who will meet the Brisbane Lions or Carlton in the September 30 decider, stood up when the game was on the line despite losing Daniel McStay to a knee injury.

Josh Daicos and Jamie Elliott of the Magpies celebrate a goal. Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos via Getty Images

McStay kicked two goals before he was subbed out of the match at three-quarter time.

Mason Cox kicked Collingwood's only goal of the tense final quarter in front of 97,665 fans.

De Goey (34 disposals, 13 clearances) was superb and Nick Daicos (28, six) worked his way into his return match after seven weeks out with a knee injury.

Steele Sidebottom, Scott Pendlebury and Isaac Quaynor were also important for the winners.

Their combined displays overwhelmed GWS despite the best efforts of Tom Green (31 touches), Josh Kelly (33), Lachie Whitfield (26) and Toby Greene (two goals).

McStay and Jack Crisp gave the Magpies a perfect start with goals in the opening six minutes of the match before Daicos entered the fray to huge cheers from the black-and-white faithful.

The Giants couldn't muster a major until captain Greene broke the drought almost six minutes into the second term, taking a hand-off from Jesse Hogan to convert from 50 metres.