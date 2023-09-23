Adelaide thrash GWS to continue hot AFLW season start

Adelaide have romped their way to a massive AFLW win against GWS, posting the second-highest score in competition history in a 69-point triumph.

A stellar 40-disposal outing from superstar midfielder Ebony Marinoff saw the Crows grind their way through the Giants' early challenge and blow them away late in the piece for the 16.10 (106) to 5.7 (37) win.

In claiming their fourth straight win, the Crows still only led by two points midway through the second term, before piling on 10 goals without reply in the second half to thrash the hapless Giants.

Four goals for Eloise Jones headlined a list of 11 individual goalkickers for Adelaide, who are the second team to go 4-0 for the season.

Melbourne did the same with their win against Hawthorn on Friday night, while North Melbourne will get the chance to join them on Sunday against Brisbane.

Deni Varnhagen celebrates a goal with teammates. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

GWS registered four consecutive behinds as they challenged the Crows in the third term, before Abbie Ballard, Jones and Rachelle Martin each then goaled for Adelaide to put them 30 points clear at the final break.

That effectively wrapped things up and the Crows kept the hammer down, adding six goals in the last term.

Without suspended captain Alicia Eva, the Giants looked to star on-baller Alyce Parker to go head-to-head with Marinoff, although her 31 touches perhaps lacked the same impact the Adelaide star had.

Desperate for their first win of the season, the Giants looked shell-shocked early when the Crows found the opening two goals, but steadied nicely through Nicola Barr and Parker's midfield grunt work.

That allowed Caitlin Miller and breakout youngster Zarlie Goldsworthy to cooly slot set shots and stay within eight points at the first break.

The final-quarter fade-out continues an alarming trend for the Giants, who have been outscored 115-1 in fourth terms this season having been held scoreless in three of them.