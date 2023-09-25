In Round 4 of the 2023 AFLW season Ebony Marinoff reminded everyone that she's a superstar (not that we needed reminding), Emma Swanson and Chloe Molloy traded spectacular snaps from the boundary, and the Lions broke North Melbourne hearts down in Tasmania. Here's whose stocks are rising after the fourth round of Season 8.

ESPN/Getty Images

Ebony Marin-off the charts

It was a dominant display from the Crows as they defeated the Giants, recording the second highest score in AFLW history in the process, and no one exemplified that dominance more than Ebony Marinoff.

Ebony Marinoff was unstoppable in what was a dominant performance from the Crows against the Giants. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Image

The superstar mid was in everything for Adelaide, racking up an enormous 40 disposals (36 kicks!), eight marks, and eight tackles. She was best on ground for metres gained with 737 and equal best for score involvements with nine, sharing that stat with her teammate Anne Hatchard.

The Crows remain one of two undefeated teams and will come up against a hot Suns side in Round 5.

Toogood's two goals too good

Try saying that five times fast!

The Bombers have continued to show they are the best of the final expansion sides and nabbed a 20-point win over Fremantle, and co-captain Bonnie Toogood had her fingerprints all over the win.

Her two goals came at crucial times, and her 21 disposals and nine tackles meant her influence was felt across the park. Chuck in four intercept possessions and seven score involvements and it was a complete performance from Toogood.

Anything Molloy can do, Swanson can do better

It was another memorable day for the Swans as they notched up their second ever win with a 13-point victory over West Coast. It was a great day for goal of the year contenders to boot with Chloe Molloy pulling out the party tricks with an audacious snap from the boundary.

While the result didn't go her way, West Coast's Emma Swanson was once again a shining light for the Eagles. She saw Molloy's effort from the pocket and thought to herself 'I can do that'. From the opposite boundary, Swanson scored from an impossible angle off the outside of her right boot for an unbelievable goal.

Lions roar in Tassie

Both the Kangas and the Lions were looking to maintain streaks when they met in Tasmania on the weekend. North Melbourne were undefeated -- both in season 2023 and in Tasmania -- the Lions meanwhile had a 100% record over North. Something had to give.

The Kangas looked set to move to 4-0 for the season and maintain Tassie's status as a fortress but a strong fightback from the Lions saw them run out two point winners.

Ally Anderson got to work after half-time while a positional change for Bre Koenen paid dividends as well. After some concerns about the loss of talent, this Lions win was the strongest sign yet that this Brisbane side shouldn't be ruled out.