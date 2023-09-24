Essendon take down Fremantle for third AFLW win

AFLW expansion club Essendon have surged into the top-eight after securing a third win from four starts with a 20-point victory over Fremantle.

Despite starting in the competition two years after their opponents, the Bombers showed up the Dockers in an impressive display at Windy Hill on Sunday.

Essendon trailed at halftime but kicked five goals to two after the main break to run out winners 7.8 (50) to 4.6 (30), continuing the Bombers' rise in just their second season in the competition.

Co-captain Bonnie Toogood starred with two goals and a game-high 22 possessions and Jacqui Vogt also stepped up with two majors.

Bonnie Toogood of the Bombers tackles Jae Flynn of the Dockers Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"It's unbelievable here at Windy, to play a heartland venue," Toogood told Fox Footy.

"To see the Reynolds Stand packed like that, it's fantastic.

"Us engaging Essendon fans of women's footy is phenomenal and it's good to get the win, that's for sure.

"We needed to bring it (the game) back on our terms in the stoppage and start getting it moving our way and then we could get our forwards to go to work."

Essendon were comfortably the best performed of the four new teams last season, finishing with four wins and well ahead of Sydney, Hawthorn and Port Adelaide.

The Bombers finished 10th last year but could be on track to make the top-eight almost halfway through this season.

Fremantle, a foundation club in 2017, continued their hot-and-cold start to this season to be 2-2 having not been able to string together consecutive wins yet.

Angelique Stannett was the Dockers' only multiple goal-kicker with two, while Emma O'Driscoll was their leading possession winner with 22.

Fremantle will return to Melbourne for a clash with Richmond at Ikon Park next Friday, while Essendon will face Collingwood at Punt Rd on Saturday just hours before the AFL men's grand final.