With the 2023 AFL premiership cup in Collingwood's hands, we've turned our attention to rating the games of all 46 players involved. From those who had a blinder, to those who could have been involved a bit more, find out who played well on footy's biggest stage.

We've ordered the players how they were named in the lineups, from defenders, to midfielders and rucks, to the forwards, to the 'interchange'.

Brisbane

Brandon Starcevich, 3: Will be remembered as the step ladder for Bobby Hill's mark of the game, which resulted in the electric Magpie's third goal. Had an uncharacteristically poor afternoon on the eventual Norm Smith Medal winner and would love his time again.

Harris Andrews, 6: Some good one-on-one wins at times but for the most part was taken out of the game by Billy Frampton. As a result, he was unable to have his usual intercept marking and defensive impact.

Darcy Gardiner, 5: Played his role in defence but was the closest Lion to Scott Pendlebury when the former Magpie skipper was allowed to mark uncontested 25m out late in the third quarter.

Conor McKenna, 4: Not as prolific as in Brisbane's preliminary final win over the Blues but still had a couple of important kicks and moments which launched scoring chains from the back half.

Ryan Lester, 7: Involved in the passage which resulted in the Nick Daicos free kick and goal in the opening minutes. Took a strong mark running back with the flight shortly after that and made some important defensive plays.

Keidean Coleman, 8: Had his own Sherrin in the first half with 22 disposals and eight marks. However, he did fade after the main break, adding just four more disposals to his tally. His missed shot from 50m out midway through the final term ultimately proved costly.

Hugh McCluggage, 8: Had the first touch of the game and was then rarely sighted until his first goal early in the second term. After that his confidence grew in spades and finished as just about Brisbane's best player with 21 disposals, two goals and a late goal assist.

Hugh McCluggage kicked two important goals in the Grand Final loss. Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Josh Dunkley, 7: Managed to keep Jordan De Goey relatively quiet at stoppages, but struggled to win as much contested ball as in the preliminary final against Carlton.

Dayne Zorko, 6: Had the second-most kicks (15) among Lions in his 250th AFL game but didn't quite have the impact. Made several mistakes that proved costly.

Charlie Cameron, 7: Couldn't get near the ball in the first quarter but sprung to life in the second with two goals and another goal assist. Gave away a silly downfield free kick for a late hit on Jeremy Howe but redeemed himself by kicking another final quarter goal.

Eric Hipwood, 3: Sprayed an early chance out on the full when his side needed it and that set the tone for his disappointing day. Wasteful at times and often second to a marking contest. His late miss was costly.

Callum Ah Chee, 2: Nowhere near the X-factor type performance Lions fans would have been hoping for but he did set up Robertson's goal with some gut running in the third term. Subbed out late in the game for Jarryd Lyons.

Cam Rayner, 3: Shanked a kick going forward early in the game and made the mistake which led to the Brody Mihocek goal from the pocket. Made up for it with some hard-running defensive plays but wasn't close to his best.

Joe Daniher, 7: Was involved in plenty early but looked rushed and made some costly mistakes. He did kick two goals in a dominant second quarter and added a third late in the game. Only missed a higher mark after losing some crucial one-on-one contestes to Mason Cox and Darcy Cameron in the final quarter.

Zac Bailey, 7: Kicked Brisbane's first goal with a great finish from the pocket. Went even better 10 minutes later with a ridiculous goal in the same pocket. Had a great chase down tackle and was among his side's best performers.

Zac Bailey of the Lions celebrates a goal in the Grand Final. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Oscar McInerney, 7: Battled well in the ruck, won plenty of clearances and followed up at ground level with some important tackles.

Lachie Neale, 5: Pretty quiet day from the dual Brownlow medallist, who was matched up on Tom Mitchell for most of it. Had 21 disposals and five clearances but nowhere the impact he would have hoped for in his second Grand Final.

Jarrod Berry, 2: Quiet and absolutely no influence in the first half. Played better in the second but gave away two costly 50m penalties and was arguably his side's most disappointing performer.

Deven Robertson, 6: Won some hard ball and was rewarded for his running with a goal in the third quarter, but faded out of the game when it was there to be won.

Lincoln McCarthy, 6: Took his first chance with a great running goal from the top of the 50m arc. Added another ripper in the second term as well as setting up Cameron for a goal. Just three touches and no goals after halftime hurt, though.

Jaspa Fletcher, 3: Looked okay at some points, and out of his depth at others but understandable for a 19-year-old. Made a few mistakes but not the reason the Lions lost the game.

Darcy Wilmot, 5: Was good throughout the game, put his body over the ball on a number of occasions and will no doubt be a better player in 2024 for the experience.

Jarrod Lyons (sub), 5: Came into the game for Ah Chee with 14 minutes left on the clock and won a few hard balls on the wing. Hard to rate his game, however.