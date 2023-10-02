In Round 5 of the 2023 AFLW season Dakota Davidson shone in front of goal, the West Coast Eagles finally got on the board to snap a year long losing streak, and the Saints' skipper led her side to victory. Here's whose stocks are rising after the fifth round of Season 8.

ESPN/Getty Images

The Dak Attack

The Lions got the win over the Hawks and Dakota Davidson played a massive role in Brisbane's win. While Lions were a bit inaccurate kicking 8.11 (59) in the end, Davidson's 3.2 was instrumental in earning Brisbane the win.

Not only was she influential in front of the goals, her presence in the air was massive. She took eight marks, one contested, and shone in her first game back after suspension.

After losing their season opener against Richmond, the Lions have won their past four, rubbishing concerns they'd be falling down the ladder after a few big names left in the offseason.

Putting the W in West Coast Eagles

Cue the Birds of Tokyo! West Coast snapped a 10-game losing streak, which started in September last year, with a six-point win over Port Adelaide. It was a spicy contest with plenty of physicality but it was the Eagles who came out on top.

There were stellar contributors across the board with Aisling McCarthy leading from the front with two goals and 22 disposals. Emma Swanson notched up 23 disposals while young gun Charlie Thomas had 24 and 10 intercept possessions.

Across the board, West Coast had players step up to help them notch their first win since September 2022. James Worsfold/Getty Images

Saints skipper leading from the front

The Saints' season has life in it after recording a win over the Bulldogs at Whitten Oval; their second win in a row. It means St Kilda are sitting at 2-3 at the halfway point of the season and their skipper Hannah Priest has played a pivotal role in her side's success.

Over the weekend she was the club's leading ball getter with 28 disposals, 18 of them kicks.

Add in her 10 tackles and five score involvements and both Priest and the Saints are marching into the second half of the season.

Priest led from the front offensively and defensively as the Saints notched up their second win of the year to breathe life into their season. Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Losing side, winning performance

There were some outstanding individual performances on the losing sides across the round. Alyce Parker continued to be a shining light for the Giants as they were held goalless in their loss to North Melbourne; her 34-disposals were a career-high.

Laura Gardiner (33 disposals) and Bec Privitelli (four goals) were excellent for the Swans as they went down to the Blues by five. Charlie Rowbottom was once again a ball magnet with 29 disposals and a whopping 13 tackles in the Suns' loss to the Crows.

And Monique Conti reminded everyone of her talent with her 30 disposal, nine tackle, nine clearance performance as her Tigers fell just short to the Dockers.