The 10 best AFLW players at the halfway mark of Season 8

As we reach the halfway mark of the AFLW season, it's time to have a look back across the opening five rounds and see who has cemented themselves as the 10 best players in the competition.

There's plenty of talent across the league, so before we count down the top 10 performers I'd like to shout out a few honurable mentions in Laura Gardiner, Brianna Davey, Alyce Parker and Ash Riddell who have been outstanding so far in 2023 but just fall short of this list.

10. Nat Grider (Brisbane)

Nat Grider is continuing to stake her claim as one of the best half backs in the competition, with yet another superb start to the season. Often tasked with going head to head with some of the competition's best forwards, her closing speed is a real highlight of her game. Whether she's making goal saving tackles after running down her opponent or creating opportunities for the Lions across the half backline, Grider has been a real asset to Brisbane's defensive structure and team as a whole.

This season Grider is averaging 12.4 disposals and 7 intercepts per game. The Round 4 match against North Melbourne down in Tasmania was a perfect example of what Grider brings to the Lions outfit, when she finished with 18 touches and 12 intercepts and, along with Jade Ellenger, really sparked the Lions' comeback win.

9. Ally Morphett (Sydney)

One of the competition's rising stars this season, Ally Morphett has proven to be invaluable to the Swans' line-up. At just 19, she's matching it with some of the best in the league each week, solidifying herself as not just the best ruck in the game but one of the best players in the entire AFLW. While critical in the ruck, she posseses the quality of being that extra midfielder which is something the best rucks need to have.

Averaging 32.4 hithouts across the season to go with 19 disposals, Morphett also tops the season average for the Swans' clearances with 6.8 per game. Morphett became the first player since Lauren Pearce (2021) to record 20-plus hit outs and 20-plus disposals in a single game - doing so in consecutive weeks in Round 4 and 5.

8. Bonnie Toogood (Essendon)

The Bombers co-captain has been simply too good this season, the 25-year-old having a career best campaign in her second year in the red and black. Across her career, the most goals in a season she had kicked was 10 goals back in season six for the Western Bulldogs. In 2023, she's already set to beat that having kicked 10 goals through five games.

Toogood is continually providing a solid marking option up forward and around the ground, averaging two goals and 7.2 marks per game this season. She is also leading the competition when it comes to marks, taking 36 marks and proving a headache of opposition defences.

7. Tyla Hanks (Melbourne)

Often slipping under the radar, Melbourne's Tyla Hanks has been a key cog in Melbourne's successful premiership defence. In seasons gone by the focus has often gone to the likes of Daisy Pearce and Paxy Paxman in the midfield but this season it's Hanks that has been the real linchpin in the middle.

The 23-year-old's game smarts and ability to weave out of congestion is up there with the best players in the competition, using her speed to be able to get through tight gaps and send the ball inside 50. Hanks is averaging 23.4 disposals, 5.4 clearances and 293.3 meters gained across the first five games of the season.

The matches against both the Bulldogs (25 disposals and seven clearances) in Round 3 and Hawthorn (26 and three) a week later just shows the impact that Hanks has on the Melbourne outfit, as well as her consistency.

6. Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)

Rowbottom is currently taking the league by storm in 2023, after she really stamped her name on the competition after breaking the clearance record back in Round 2 against West Coast with 16.

It's a scary prospect but Rowbottom just continues to get better week on week and has helped the Gold Coast Suns rise up the ladder in 2023. Her ability to burst out of stoppages and win the ball for her side is just a sight to behold.

At the age of 20, Rowbottom is arugbaly the Suns' best and most influential player, averaging 26.6 disposals, 10 tackles and 8.2 clearances. Her mark on a game was once again shown over the weekend in what was a convincing loss for the Suns at the hands of Adelaide, Rowbottom was among the best on ground with 28 disposals, seven clearances and 13 tackles.

5. Ally Anderson (Brisbane)

Kicking off the top five is the queen of the den in Ally Anderson, who at times can fly under the radar but is a no fuss player who gets the job done in the middle for Brisbane week in and week out. In 2023, Anderson is backing up what was an incredible Season 7 that culminated with the AFLW best and fairest award.

Although this season she doesn't have her partner in crime in Emily Bates, Anderson is still a key cog in the Lions midfield, averaging 28.6 disposals, six tackles, 5.2 clearances and 342.7 meters gained. While she's a ball magnet, one of the best qualities about her game is her ferocity in the contest, and she isn't afraid to get in and under to win the ball back for her side.

4. Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide)

Ebony Marinoff has been a consistent performer for the Crows since the beginning of the AFLW and 2023 has been no different. Once again a bull in the middle for the Crows, and similar to Anderson, that ferocity in and around the contest is a major highlight of her game. Then her leadership on the field where she's able to dig deep and go to another level when the pressure is on elevates her again.

Marinoff's averages 27 disposals, 10.4 tackles and six centre clearances across the first five games make for supreme reading, and she complements her partner in crime Anne Hatchard perfectly. Marinoff is also leading the competition when it comes to tackles, with 52 across the opening five rounds of the season.

3. Monquie Conti (Richmond)

Kicking off the top three is cross-coder Monique Conti, who has taken the league by storm since her debut season in 2018, with 2023 being no different. The way Conti can move through congestion just oozes class, not to mention she's a ball magnet averaging 27.2 disposals, five tackles and eight cleareances as we reach the halfway mark of the season.

Her ability to hunt the ball and win it back is second to none with that instinct a main feature in her game, while over the last 12 months she has also been able to hit the scoreboard, and has so far kicked three goals this season. Undeniably a star of the competition, Conti is arguably in contention for her fifth All-Australian and to think she's only 23 is a scary prospect for the other 17 teams in the AFLW.

2. Kate Hore (Melbourne)

The only non-midfielder to make it to the top five of this list, newly appointed Demons skipper Kate Hore is absolutely flourishing in her new role. While there's been no doubt that Hore has been a key part of Melbourne's side to date, Hore has seemed to take her game to a whole new level and is around the conversation for a second All-Australian.

Hore is currently leading the goal kicking across the AFLW with 14 goals, including a five-goal haul against GWS in Round 2. While averaging 19.8 disposals, 2.8 goals and 5.4 marks per game this season, Hore is also the player that Mick Stinear can throw in the midfield to sway momentum in the favour of her side.

1. Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

No Suprises with Jasmine Garner coming in at number one on the list, having proved herself as the best player in the AFLW in 2023. Although she's been in and around that mark for the last 12 to 18 months, it seems she has firmly got her hands on that unofficial title for 2023.

Garner is that all round midfielder that every club would love to have in their side, her pure strength to break out of the stoppage and steam forward adding to her ability to hit the scoreboard and apply pressure defensively. Currently leading the AFL Coaches Assosication MVP award as well as the competition in clearances with 43, Garner is averaging 30.4 disposals (competition leader), 8.6 clearances, 7.6 tackles and one goal a game.