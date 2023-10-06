Bulldogs' grim AFLW season continues in loss to Blues

Life has not got any easier for the winless Western Bulldogs after they recorded a sixth consecutive AFLW loss, suffering a 19-point defeat by Carlton.

All eyes were on the Bulldogs to see how they could respond and if they could snare that elusive victory after coach Nathan Burke told media that players were lacking the level of professionalism and fitness needed to win games.

However, they fell 4.10 (34) to 8.5 (53) to the Blues - who were without injured skipper Kerryn Peterson - at their Whitten Oval home on Friday night.

Elisabeth Georgostathis (29 disposals, five clearances) produced a career-best performance for the crestfallen Bulldogs, while Keeley Sherar (28, three) was a midfield bull for the Blues.

Lily Goss of the Blues celebrates a goal Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Wasting no time in putting the hosts on the back foot, Carlton locked the ball in their forward 50 - gaining nine inside 50s to the Bulldogs' none.

Phoebe McWilliams and Abbie McKay broke through a sturdy Bulldogs backline to open the Blues' account.

An incorrect disposal by Mimi Hill gifted the Bulldogs their first goal, with Brianna McFarlane putting boot to ball as the crowd roared.

A major by Jessica Good for the Blues quickly silenced the Bulldogs faithful before quarter-time.

With her Bulldogs team trailing by 15 points, Brit Gutknecht snatched her first major since snapping her right leg in a horror accident in last season's round-two match against Port Adelaide.

Daisy Walker cut the party short with her first AFLW goal to bring the margin back to 14 points.

Darcy Vescio, Lily Goss, Mia Austin and Erone Fitzpatrick were among the Blues' goalkickers as the Bulldogs crumbled in the second half.

Isabelle Pritchard kicked a goal on the final siren to cut the margin to 19 points as a consolation for the wayward Bulldogs.

The team's performance had also been criticised by former Western Bulldogs vice-president Susan Alberti.

"It was embarrassing watching our young women last Friday night (against St Kilda)," Alberti told The Age.

"They are aware this performance was unacceptable and have been working hard this week to turn things around."

With no chance for finals, the Western Bulldogs (0-6) continue their soul searching with a face-off against Adelaide next round while Carlton (4-2) take on top eight hopefuls Collingwood at Ikon Park.